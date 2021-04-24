Sausage Casing Market Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2026

Sausage casing is a mixture of ground beef, seasoning, fat and fillers that is filled into a casing and tied at breaks to make individual joints. Conventionally, link sausage is filled into natural casings made from animal intestines, but artificial casings are also on the rise in the sausage casings market. Nowadays, synthetic casings are used in most commercially available sausages. The natural casings include intestines that comes from sheep, pigs, goat, cattle, and horse sometimes. The natural casings are preferred more because of the benefits such as richness and deeper flavor.

The sausage casings market is expanding on the base of growing meat production and consumption and increasing westernization.

The Growing Consumption of Meat is Providing a Significant Boost to the Sausage Casings Market:

Casings have been used over the years in the production of Sausages and processed meats. Sausage casings are mostly minced meat mixes put together by the casings during further processing steps such as boiling, roasting, smoking and more. In years past, sausage making was confined to the number of available animal intestines. With the development of cellulose, collagen, and fibrous sausage casings, the production of sausage is now only limited to the accessibility of raw materials.

Though, in several parts of the world, proper manufacturing of sausage casings from animal intestines is not known. Thus, synthetic sausage casings are leading. Also, growing concerns for animals could hinder the natural sausage casings and give a boost to synthetic sausage casings.

Global Sausage Casing: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, global Sausage Casing market has been segmented as –

Natural Casings Sheep Pork Beef Standardized Salted Pre-soaked Pre-tubed Colored

Synthetic Casings Cellulose Plastic Collagen

Alternative Casings Vegetarian Casings (Plant-based)



On the basis of End-use, global Sausage Casing market has been segmented as –

Industrial

Household

On the basis of Distribution Channel, global Sausage Casing market has been segmented as –

Direct Sales (B2B)

Indirect Sales (B2C) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Online Stores Specialty Stores Other Retailers



Global Sausage Casing Market: Participants:

Walton’s Inc.

APN NATURDARM GmbH

Weschenfelder Direct Ltd.

Oversea Casing Company LLC

Nitta Casings Inc.

Almol (Australia) Casing Pty. Ltd.

Carl Lipmann & Co.

Kg (GmbH & Co.)

Natural Casing Company Inc.

Fortis SRL

CombinatieTeijsen V.D. Hengel (Part of Darling Ingredients)

A Holdijk GmbH

World Casing Corporation

LEM Products

Elshazly Casings Company

Key Developments in Sausage Casing Market:

The sausage casings market has witnessed a healthy hike in the last few years with the help of various product launchings.In July 2017, German-based Kalle GmbH, a sausage casings producer for processed meat products introduced a new product to the market, Roasted Flavored Casing. The company claimed, its roasted flavored packaging allows the product to be roasted and gives a crispy appearance.

