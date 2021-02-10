Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2021 SWOT Analysis and Key Business Strategies by Leading Players – CCL Industries, Napco Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Rexam PLC (Ball Corporation)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Packaging market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Packaging investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Packaging market was valued at USD 3.704 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4.84 billion by 2026 and work at a CAGR of 4.45% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The leading players of Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Packaging industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The leading market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Packaging players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics offered in this report will be precise and useful guide to shape the business growth.

Competitive Landscape

The Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical packaging market is moderately fragmented, and competition among the players is increasing. Additionally, because of the concept of ‘Domestic production’ in the region and ‘Saudi 2030 Vision’, many players are entering this market. Product launches, high expense on research and development, partnerships and acquisitions, etc. are the prime growth strategies adopted by the companies to gain competitive advantages. Some of the recent developments are:

– June 2019 – Jabil Packaging Solutions introduced a new suite of Sustainable Packaging Services, that enable packaged goods brands to design and deliver innovative new sustainable packaging formats into the marketplace at speed. As a custom packaging solutions provider with a rich history of transformational brand equity packaging, the company has uniquely positioned itself to work intimately with brands to solve their challenges at a rapid pace, thereby reducing complexity and mitigating risks.

– March 2019 – Saudi Basic Industries Corporation introduced its COHERE S-series, produced using NEXLENE technology. It was developed in response to market demand for solutions with more effective sealing properties to protect its contents better, and properties to allow higher production efficiency in the flexible packaging industry. This will potentially support the reduction of waste and cost savings.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain has been accounted for while doing this.

