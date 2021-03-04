Saudi Arabia Omega 3 Market to Grow Substantially and Reach worth USD 106.9 Million by 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Saudi Arabia Omega 3 Market size is expected to reach USD 106.9 million by 2026 from USD 60 million at a CAGR of 8.6% during the projection period 2020-2026. Rising demand for the marine-based Omega 3 because of its health benefits and their growing awareness drives the market for Omega 3 fatty acids. Fish and Krill oil has received acceptance among consumers besides seafood due to its rich Omega 3 content and easy accessibility. Also, increasing consumption of Omega 3 in the form of fortified food products, such as fish ham, and fish sausages, is expected to propel the market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness about high triglyceride levels triggered heart diseases, and the recommendation of health experts is expected to push the demand for omega 3-fortified foods.

The growing Omega-3 deficiency among the citizens in Saudi Arabia and its awareness have induced the demand for Omega-3-based products. The ω-3 fatty acids and n-3 fatty acids containing products contribute considerably to the omega-three fatty acids market size. The fish oil omega-3 market has evolved with more refined procurement and delivery process, providing sustainability to the industry. However, stringent entry barriers and high costs may obstruct market development. Besides, the omega-3 fish oil market also faces competition from low-cost substitutes such as soy products, vegetable oil, nuts, and seeds.

Growth Drivers

Extensive Applications of Omega 3 in the Dietary supplements industry

The dietary supplements segment is projected to account for the largest share in the Omega-3 market during the forecast period because of its wide applications in dietary supplements. Though many food products contain Omega-3 fatty acids, their omega-3 content is not sufficient. So, the consumers have moved towards Omega-3 capsules for adequate intake of Omega 3 regularly.

Restraint

Lack of Knowledge Regarding Required Intake

Despite extensive scientific research led by governments and non-government organizations and The exact standard intake of Omega-3 for regular consumption is not clear. Insufficient intake does not bring the intended health benefits. The limited knowledge regarding its dose restricts market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the Saudi Arabia Omega 3 Market is Universal Nutrition Fish Oil, Nutrakey Fish Oil, Triple Omega, MuscleTech Essential, JYM Omega, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market. These players extensively used innovative technologies to increase their productivity and meet the consumer demand for value-added omega-3 products in the region.

Recent Development

In October 2019, KD Pharma (Germany) introduced a Kardio3-a blend of omega-3, vitamin K2, and Phytosterols. It helps in preserving proper lipids and supports heart and bone fitness.

In September 2019, Epax (Norway) proclaimed an investment of USD 35 million over the next two years for the advancements in its Omega-3 sector. This venture will allow Epax to have better capacity in the omega-3 industry at its main production site in Norway. It will facilitate the prolonged attentiveness of EPA and DHA without encouragement oxidation, which will eventually avoid unwelcome by-products.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage Northeast, Midwest, and West Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By Source, By Region Key Players Universal Nutrition Fish Oil, Nutrakey Fish Oil, Triple Omega, MuscleTech Essential, JYM Omega and other Prominent Players and other prominent players.

By Product Type

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Infant Formula

Pet Food & Feed

By Source

Marine

Plant

By Region

Northeast

Midwest

West

