Saudi Arabia HVAC Market Analysis by Industry Segments, Share, Application, Development, Growing Demand, and Top Key Players

The Saudi Arabian heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.2% during 2020–2030. This implies a growth in size, which stood at $2,709.0 million in 2019, to around $3,197.4 million by 2030. The growing commercial sector, which includes commercial offices, buildings, hotels, and other recreational centers, will be the primary source of the growth.

HVAC systems cool or heat a closed space, maintain the flow of fresh air and remove contaminants, either as standalone devices or integrated ones. Among all these, cooling systems dominated the market throughout the historical periodin terms of value and volume, and will continue doing so in the forecast period, wherein this division is also predicted to grow the fastest.

One of the primary reasons for the growth of the Saudi Arabian HVAC market is the increase in the number of infrastructure projects in the country. For instance, the metro system is being constructed in Riyadh at a cost of around $23.0 billion to be completed by 2021; the system will have 85 stations over 109 miles of route length.

