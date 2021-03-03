Saudi Arabia Defense Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Trends 2021 to 2025

Saudi Arabia Defense Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The Saudi Arabia Defense Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Saudi Arabia Defense.

The Saudi Arabian defense market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



– The country is one of the primary military spenders in the world, and the primary importer of arms from the United States. The high defense spending of the country, due to its robust economy and high GDP, made the market lucrative for several local and foreign players.

– Rising political tensions in the Middle-East led the country to invest more in the defense sector. A high amount of wealth in the country makes it an attractive place for illegal activities. Due to such factors, the Saudi Arabian government has plans to modernize its military by 2030.

– However, in the past three years, the government reduced its defense spending to focus more on the education sector. Such a move in the future may hamper the growth of the market, to a certain extent.

Top Leading Companies of Saudi Arabia Defense Market are Saudi Arabian Military Industries, Advanced Electronics Company Limited, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Airbus SE, Leonardo SpA, Almaz-Antey, Thales Group and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Terrorist Activities and Geopolitical Conflicts in the Neighboring Countries are Driving the Growth of the Market



Countries in the Middle East, like Iran, Libya, Syria, and Iraq, are experiencing continuous terrorist activities. The country is one of the leading nations, and it collaborated with its allies to combat terrorism in the past years. With the increasing investments in the counter-terrorism activities are anticipated to propel the procurements of arms and ammunition in the coming future. Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s neighboring countries are facing many geopolitical conflicts. The country is actively participating in the conflicts of Yemen. Moreover, Saudi has conflicts with Iran and Qatar. Due to the aforementioned factors, the country had spent huge amounts on its defense. Although the defense spending reduced in the recent past, the country was still among the top defense spenders, globally. This can be attributed to the country’s ambitions to emerge as a strong military power, as well as to be the region’s defense powerhouse.

The Vehicles Segment is Expected to Register the Highest Growth during the Forecast Period



Saudi’s aggressive procurement of armaments and military vehicles is expected to be a huge growth driver for the market. Saudi Arabia was the largest arms importer in the world during 2015-2019. There was a 130% increase in the volume of arms imports in 2015-2019, as compared to the imports during the period of 2010-2014. Saudi Arabia imported arms and ammunition from the US (73%), the UK (13%), France (4.3%), and China and Russia (less than 1%). In 2019, the country received 30 fighter aircraft, along with missiles and guided bombs from the US; armored vehicles from Canada and France; patrol boats from France; and trainer aircraft and missiles from the UK. In April 2020, the Saudi Arabian government and Canadian government renegotiated the terms of a USD 14 billion light armored vehicles contract. In the renegotiated contract, General Dynamics will supply light-armored vehicles worth USD 14 billion to Saudi Arabia in the coming years. Despite the decrease in military spending, the country is continuously modernizing its fleet of land, air, and sea platforms, which is anticipated to bolster the growth of the segment during forecast period.

