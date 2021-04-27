Saturated Polyester Resin Market Business Growth ,Latest Research Report, Trend, Growth, Application and Outlook Analysis Report 2027

Saturated Polyester Resin market was valued at USD 4,281.1 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6,598.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.59% from 2020 to 2027.

Saturated polyester resin is formed by the reaction of polybasic acids and polyols, and its feature includes excellent flexibility and hardness. It is mainly used in can coating, rolled steel, non-stick pan, ink, adhesive, PET coil, metallic baking paint such as automotive paint, and so on.

Saturated polyester resin is water, heat, and humidity resistance, therefore, they offer a wide range of applications in several industries such as paint & coating which are projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The rising industrial sector is influencing to spur market growth in the upcoming years. Furthermore, strict government regulations imposed on VOC emissions have resulted in the development of eco-friendly technologies that are substituting solvent-borne coatings. This, in turn, might fuel the demand for saturated polyester resin.

Automotive accounted for highest market share in 2019

By application-wise, the worldwide market is classified into the automotive industry, home appliances, industrial machinery, and OEMs. Among this automotive industry has the highest market share owing to surge in the sale and production of vehicles around the globe.The demand is driven by rising sale and production of vehicles which requires polyester resins for automotive paintings, light covers, dashboards, panels, coating and among others.

North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Geographically, the global Saturated Polyester Resin market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the North America accounted for the highest revenue share.

North America Saturated Polyester Resin Market was valued at USD 763.6 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,202.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.88% from 2020 to 2027. Growing adoption of the electric vehicles due to growing awareness about the pollution control devices, and rising the disposable income in this region have propelled the saturated polyester market.

Key Players:

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Royal DSM N.V., Allnex Belgium SA/NV, Arkema S.A., Nuplex Industries Ltd., Stepan Company, Evonik Industries, Nippon Gohsei, Covestro AG , and Megara Resins.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Liquid saturated polyester resin

Solid saturated polyester resin

Solid carboxyl-terminated saturated polyester resin

Solid hydroxyl-terminated saturated polyester resin

By Application

Powder Coatings

Industrial Paints

Coil & Can Coatings

Automotive Paints

Flexible Packaging

2k PU Coatings

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

