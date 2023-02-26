Satellite pictures show elite Russian unit ‘destroyed’

MoD replace on the state of affairs in Ukraine – – Ministry of Defence Twitter/Ministry of Defence Twitter

An elite Russian infantry pressure reportedly suffered heavy losses in a failed assault in town of Vuhledar, in accordance with satellite tv for pc pictures claiming to point out a formation of autos destroyed.

British navy intelligence launched images on Sunday claiming to point out not less than ten armoured autos burned out within the snow pockmarked by mortar craters to the southeast of the city.

“These autos had been possible parts of Russia’s one hundred and fifty fifth Naval Infantry (NI) Brigade which has been on the forefront of latest pricey offensives,” the Ministry of Defence stated.

“The supposedly enhanced functionality of NI brigades has now virtually definitely been considerably degraded as a result of it has been backfilled with inexperienced mobilised personnel.”

Vuhledar, some 100 miles southwest of Bakhmut, has change into one of many focal factors of Russia’s renewed offensive to seize extra territory within the Donbas.

11:13 AM

Germany: No motion in Nato ensures for Ukraine

There was no improvement for months within the dialogue of doable Nato safety ensures for Ukraine, a German authorities spokesperson stated on Sunday.

“On the latest assembly of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron with Ukrainian chief Zelensky, this subject performed no position in any respect,” the spokesperson stated in a press release.

The assertion follows a latest report by The Wall Road Journal that stated a few of Nato’s largest European members are floating a protection pact with Ukraine.

11:04 AM

Pictured: A Ukrainian marine serviceman prepares to vary place throughout a patrol in Vuhledar

A Ukrainian marine serviceman prepares to vary place throughout a patrol within the frontline metropolis of Vuhledar – Evgeniy Maloletka/AP

10:43 AM

Emmanuel Macron publicizes China go to to extend strain on Putin

Emmanuel Macron is to go to China in April in an try and persuade Beijing to place strain on Vladimir Putin to finish the warfare in Ukraine.

The French president’s announcement on Saturday got here a day after China referred to as for pressing peace talks and unveiled a 12 level plan to finish the year-long warfare.

A number of Western powers rebuffed the proposals for a “political settlement” to the disaster sparked by Russia’s unlawful invasion and warned Beijing was too near Moscow.

Story continues

Learn extra from James Crisp, The Telegraph’s Europe Editor, right here

10:21 AM

Russian factories working time beyond regulation to make hi-tech weapons, claims Putin ally

Russia is increasing its defence manufacturing and introducing the “newest applied sciences” in its weapons factories, in accordance with a key ally of Vladimir Putin.

It got here amid additional indicators that Moscow is cosying as much as Beijing, with Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, set to go to China within the coming days following experiences {that a} drone deal could also be underneath approach.

Dmitry Medvedev, the previous Russian president, mocked Western intelligence experiences that Moscow was operating in need of weapons and ammunition, and having to fall again on primary Chilly Warfare equipment.

Learn extra from James Kilner right here

10:06 AM

Remark: Stopping Moscow’s oil and gasoline exports is the path to victory in Ukraine

One 12 months on from Vladimir Putin’s murderous invasion and 9 years into Russia’s aggression, Ukraine stands robust, united and decided. The Kremlin underestimated the bravery and heroism of the Ukrainian folks. Our entire nation is grateful to the British folks, Authorities and Parliament for helping our defence towards Putin’s neo-imperialist regime. This warfare has change into a standard combat for democratic values, rules-based order, sustainable peace and safety.

Learn extra from Petro Poroshenko right here

09:47 AM

Putin accuses Nato members of participating in Ukraine battle

Vladimir Putin has accused Nato members of participating within the Ukraine battle by donating arms to the nation and stated the West deliberate to interrupt up Russia.

“They’re sending tens of billions of {dollars} in weapons to Ukraine. This actually is participation,” the Russian president stated in an interview with the Rossiya-1 channel aired on Sunday.

“Because of this they’re participating, albeit not directly, within the crimes being carried out by the Kyiv regime,” Putin stated.

He stated Western international locations had “a single goal – to interrupt up the previous Soviet Union and its fundamental half – the Russian Federation”.

“Solely then will they perhaps settle for us within the so-called household of civilised peoples however solely individually, each half individually.”

09:39 AM

Pictured: Demonstrators in Washington march in help of Ukraine throughout a rally

Demonstrators march in downtown in help of Ukraine throughout a rally in Washington, – Jose Luis Magana/AP

Supporters of Ukraine and members of the Ukrainian group maintain a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, close to the Lincoln Memoria – Drew Angerer/Getty Pictures North America

Demonstrators march in help of Ukraine throughout a rally in Washington – Jose Luis Magana/AP

09:27 AM

Ukraine ‘strikes Russian ammunition depot in Mariupol’

Ukrainian forces blew up a Russian ammunition depot close to Mariupol, a neighborhood official claimed on Saturday, a metropolis beforehand thought of too far behind the frontline to strike.

Social media channels reportedly confirmed massive explosions lighting up the evening sky above the occupied metropolis.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the ousted Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol, stated that the explosions had been the results of a Ukrainian assault on an ammunition retailer.

Learn extra from James Kilner right here

09:26 AM

Ukraine navy says Russian offensive close to Yahidne unsuccessful

Ukraine’s navy stated on Sunday that Russia carried out unsuccessful offensives close to Yahidne over the previous day, after Russia’s Wagner mercenary group claimed to have captured the village in jap Ukraine close to the concentrate on intense preventing.

The Common Workers of Ukraine’s Armed Forces stated in a morning replace that Russia retains concentrating its offensive efforts alongside your complete Bakhmut entrance line, had been Yahidne is positioned.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary chief, stated on Saturday his forces had captured Yahidne. On Friday, he had claimed management of Berkhivka, an adjoining village on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

However the Ukrainian bulletin stated assaults had been persevering with, citing “unsuccessful offensives” close to six settlements, together with Yahidne and Berkhivka, within the Donetsk area, which Moscow claims to have annexed.

Reuters couldn’t confirm the battlefield experiences of both facet.

09:24 AM

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to at the moment’s Ukraine liveblog.

We can be guiding you thru all the newest updates on Ukraine.