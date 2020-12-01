Satellite Payloads Market Competitive Landscape, Driving Factors and Challenges Analysis 2027

Satellite payload also referred as piggybacking or hitchhiking is in general a module that has a communication circuitry of its own and can operate independently of the main spacecraft, but which shares the satellites power supply and transponder. This is done to have communication capabilities in the orbit without having to pay the cost of building and launching an entire self-owned satellite.

Increased demand for hosted payload, satellite miniaturization, and software-defined payload for communication satellites. However, high development cost restraints the market growth. Also, scarce availability of the intellectual assets hinders the market growth. Top developed countries of the world are investing more into space exploration which is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market.

The market for satellite payload is segmented into orbit type, payload type, vehicle type, payload weight, frequency band, application, and geography. By orbit type, it is divided into LEO, MEO, and GEO. By payload type, it is classified into communication, imaging, and navigation. By vehicle type, it is categorized into small, medium, and heavy. By payload weight, it is further segmented into low, medium, and high. The frequency band is segmented into C, K/KU/KA band, S & L band, X band, VHF & UHF band, and others. By application, it is classified into telecommunication, remote sensing, scientific research, surveillance, and navigation. By geography, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

1 This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global satellite payloads market.

2 In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2023.

3 Exhaustive analysis of the market by product type helps understand the technologies that are currently used along with the variants that are expected to gain prominence in the future.

4 Competitive intelligence helps understand the competitive scenario across the geographies as well as among the players.

Satellite Payloads Market Key Segmentation:

BY ORBIT TYPE

o LEO

o MEO

o GEO

BY PAYLOAD TYPE

o Communication

o Imaging

o Navigation

BY VEHICLE TYPE

o Small

o Medium to Heavy

BY PAYLOAD WEIGHT

o Low

o Medium

o High

BY FREQUENCY BAND

o C

o K/KU/KA band

o S & L band

o X band

o VHF & UHF band

BY APPLICATION

o Telecommunication

o Remote Sensing

o Scientific Research

o Surveillance

o Navigation

Key Players

o Airbus Group

o Boeing Company

o Honeywell International Inc.

o Intelsat General Corporation

o Lockheed Martin Corporation

o Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

o Orbital ATK, Inc.

o Raytheon Company

o Thales Group