Satellite Modem Market Size Growing at 6.1% CAGR to hit USD 380 billion by 2025

The global Satellite Modem market is valued at 240 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ORBCOMM

ViaSat

Gilat Satellite Networks

Novelsat

Comtech EF Data

Newtec

Datum Systems

Teledyne Paradise Datacom

Hughes Network Systems

Advantech Wireless

WORK Microwave

Ayecka Communication Systems

Amplus Communication

The US is at the forefront of adopting and installing the satellite communication network for all these industries. The satellite modem market in APAC is likely to grow at a high rate between 2018 and 2023. The increasing telecom connectivity within the region drives the demand for mobile and backhaul, and satellite-based backhaul. Also, with the growing Long-Term Evolution (LTE) technology in Asian countries and the growth of broadband services in rural areas, there would be a strong demand for satellite services in the region not only for coverage but also for acquiring new customers.

This report focuses on Satellite Modem volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Satellite Modem market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Thus, the growth of satellite-based backhauling and 4G rollout offers a major opportunity for the satellite modem market in APAC. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. satellite modem (also known as a sat modem) is used to establish data transfers with the use of communications satellite as a relay device. A satellite modem is primarily used to transform an input bitstream to a radio signal and vice versa.

In terms of end users, the market for military & defense is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. In the military & defense industry, reliable, secure, and uninterrupted communication is crucial irrespective of the location and weather condition. For this, satellite connectivity with the help of modems is the ideal solution. Furthermore, satellite modems also help in providing secure communication by following the encryption technology, which would make modem perfectly suitable for military & defense purposes.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Channel Type

Single Channel Per Carrier (SCPC) Modems

Multiple Channel Per Carrier (MCPC) Modems

By Data Rate

High-Speed Data Rate Modems

Mid-Range Data Rate Modems

Entry-Level Data Rate Modems

Segment by Application

Energy & Utilities

Mining

Telecommunication

Marine

Military & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Oil & Gas

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Satellite Modem Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Satellite Modem

1.2 Satellite Modem Segment By Channel Type

1.2.1 Global Satellite Modem Production Growth Rate Comparison By Channel Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Channel Per Carrier (SCPC) Modems

1.2.3 Multiple Channel Per Carrier (MCPC) Modems?

1.3 Satellite Modem Segment by Application

1.3.1 Satellite Modem Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Telecommunication

1.3.5 Marine

1.3.6 Military & Defense

1.3.7 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.8 Oil & Gas

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global Satellite Modem Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Satellite Modem Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Satellite Modem Market Size

1.5.1 Global Satellite Modem Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Satellite Modem Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Satellite Modem Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Satellite Modem Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Satellite Modem Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Satellite Modem Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Satellite Modem Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Satellite Modem Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Satellite Modem Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Satellite Modem Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Satellite Modem Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Satellite Modem Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Satellite Modem Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Satellite Modem Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Satellite Modem Production

3.4.1 North America Satellite Modem Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Satellite Modem Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Satellite Modem Production

3.5.1 Europe Satellite Modem Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Satellite Modem Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Satellite Modem Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Satellite Modem Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Satellite Modem Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Satellite Modem Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Satellite Modem Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Satellite Modem Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

