Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Global Research and Detailed Analysis Study Report 2021- Google, UrtheCast, Deimos Imaging, E-GEOS, Planet Labs, Terra Bella

Satellite based earth observation is done with the help of satellites orbiting around the planet to view and identify environmental changes, meteorology, map making, etc. The satellite-based earth observation technology capture and stores information from satellites relating to the physical, biological and chemical compositions of the Earth for monitoring, surveillance and decision-making in various verticals, such as Defense and Intelligence, Infrastructure and Engineering, Natural Resource Management, Energy and power, Disaster Management.

The Global Satellite-based Earth Observation market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

Airbus, ImageSat International, Maxar Technologies, Thales Group, MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd, Google, UrtheCast, Deimos Imaging, E-GEOS, Planet Labs, Terra Bella, PlanetiQ LLC, DMC International Imaging, DigitalGlobe

Segmentation by Type: Data, Value Added Services (VAS)

Segmentation by Application: National Defense, Environmental Monitoring, Meteorology, Cartography, Disaster Management, Transport and logistics, Telecommunication and Utilities, Other

Global Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Scenario-

Big Data to Drive the Market Growth

– The satellite based earth observation market is in an expanding state today and is expected to boom over the next coming years owing to the recent technological breakthroughs regarding data collection and storage. There is an increasing availability of high-quality earth observation data, both in terms of variety and quality of resolution.

– The increasing growth of the market is also due to the global recognition of EO as an important tool to tackle the important challenges of the 21st century such as climate change, resources management or disaster mitigation.

– EO satellites provide vital information regarding societal challenges and industrial activities in multiple end-users, such as agriculture, change detection, meteorology, etc.

– Business opportunities are arising from the increased number of satellites being launched every year and the massive amount of data they provide. Globally, natural resources management, engineering, infrastructures, and defense are expected to be the main application areas supporting growth in Big Data in EO.

– April 2019 – German aerospace center and the University of Stuttgart tested the transmission of EO data using laser communications technology. The transmission tests have been carried out using the Optical Space Infrared Downlink System (OSIRIS) laser communications terminal, which was developed by the German Aerospace Center.

– October 2018 – Two remote sensing satellites were launched into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The satellites, both part of the Yaogan-32 family have entered their planned orbits and will be used for electromagnetic environment surveys and other related technology tests.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

