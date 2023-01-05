Satechi Announces Its New Slim Thunderbolt 4 Hub For Macs And PCs

The brand new Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub boosts the performance of Macs and PCs by offering three … [+] extra downstream ports with assist for daisy-chaining as much as six Thunderbolt units. Satechi

Satechi makes nice laptop equipment that make working life way more handy. The most recent product from the US-based model is the brand new Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub for increasing the port choices of any Thunderbolt-equipped laptop.

The brand new Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub boosts the performance of Macs and PCs by offering three extra downstream ports with assist for daisy-chaining as much as six Thunderbolt units. The hub additionally sports activities a single USB-A port and one upstream Thunderbolt 4 port, charging as much as 60W for the host machine.

With its Thunderbolt certification and user-friendly design, the brand new hub offers handy entry to the additional ports with bandwidth for video and knowledge transfers at as much as 40 Gbps. Customers can join the host machine to the Slim Hub by way of an upstream Thunderbolt 4 port which may even cost the linked machine. The hub routinely detects and adapts the ability output demanded by the host machine.

With its three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, the Satechi Slim Hub can deal with as much as six ranges of daisy-chaining for expanded accessibility. The three Thunderbolt 4 ports assist speeds as much as 40 Gbps and 15W charging for telephones and tablets. The ports are backward appropriate with USB 4 and USB-C Gen 1 and a couple of. The USB-A port on the hub can assist knowledge speeds as much as 10 Gbps.

Though it could possibly work completely properly with PCs, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub has been particularly designed with Mac customers in thoughts. Impressed by the appears to be like of the Apple ecosystem, the hub can match into any Apple workspace. Not solely is it trendy, however Satechi claims the hub is sturdy because of aircraft-grade aluminum.

This new hub is a simplified model of Satechi’s in style Thunderbolt 4 Dock. It’s compact sufficient to be simply transported and is designed for Thunderbolt 4 PCs and Thunderbolt 4/3 Macs working MacOS 11 or later. The hub can assist two 4K screens with a 60Hz refresh charge. Alternatively, it could possibly drive one 8K display screen at 30Hz, or one 6K display screen with M1 and M2 Macs. The Slim Hub can also be appropriate with the brand new Microsoft Floor Professional 9 laptop computer.

Pricing & Availability: Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub is accessible now and prices $199.99. Till November twentieth, Satechi is providing an introductory low cost of 20% utilizing the code TB20.

Extra data: Satechi.internet