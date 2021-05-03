Sarcopenia Treatment Supplements Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2026 | Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé, Pfizer, Amway, By-health

“

Toronto, Canada: – Sarcopenia is a type of muscle loss (muscle atrophy) that occurs with aging and/or immobility. It is characterized by the degenerative loss of skeletal muscle mass, quality, and strength. The rate of muscle loss is dependent on exercise level, co-morbidities, nutrition and other factors. The muscle loss is related to changes in muscle synthesis signalling pathways. It is distinct from cachexia, in which muscle is degraded through cytokine-mediated degradation, although both conditions may co-exist. Sarcopenia is considered a component of frailty syndrome. Sarcopenia can lead to reduced quality of life and disability.

Sarcopenia is a factor in changing body composition associated with aging populations. In population studies, body mass index (BMI) is seen to decrease in aging populations while bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) shows body fat proportion rising.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the worldwide population of the people aged 80 and older is expected to grow from 126.5 million to 446.6 million between 2015 and 2050.

The Global Sarcopenia Treatment Supplement Market is expected to reach USD 380 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021-2025.

Major Market players of the Sarcopenia Treatment Supplements market: Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé, Pfizer, Amway, By-health, Usana, A&Z Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, H&H, Blackmores, Zhendong Group

Get Free PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

The Global Sarcopenia Treatment Supplements Market research report covers various industry dynamics and tendencies that helps in the market growth. Along with this, the research report also offers the latest industry data, future trends, products and end-users revenue growth and effectiveness, which is also by the manufacturers for the growth of the global Sarcopenia Treatment Supplements market. Moreover, this market research report study also provides various market drivers, restrains, future opportunities, limitations and challenges that helps in the growth of the global Sarcopenia Treatment Supplements market. The data or information that is required for the research report study of the Sarcopenia Treatment Supplements market is collected with helps of various research tools like SWOT analysis, PESTAL analysis, Poster’s Five Forces analysis and other competitive analysis.

The global Sarcopenia Treatment Supplements Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Sarcopenia Treatment Supplements Market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Protein Supplements, Calcium Supplements, Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

Grab Best Discount on Sarcopenia Treatment Supplements Market Research Report [Single User | Multi User | Corporate Users] @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/1580708?ref=Discount&toccode=SDMRIT1580708

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Sarcopenia Treatment Supplements market?

What will be the size of the global Sarcopenia Treatment Supplements market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Sarcopenia Treatment Supplements market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Sarcopenia Treatment Supplements market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Sarcopenia Treatment Supplements market?

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Central & South America

6 International Players Profiles

7 Market Forecast 2021-2026

8 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Contact Us:

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga, Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Phone Number: +1-276-477-5910

Email- info@supplydemandmarketresearch.com