Sarcoidosis Drug Market Latest Technology Advancements, Demand and Growth Analysis 2021 to 2027

Global sarcoidosis drug market is rising gradually registering a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients, growing prevalence of sarcoidosis and number of research undertaking and funding to control the rising prevalence of this disease, changing lifestyle, advancements in the health care industry and rising per capita income in emerging markets.

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

Relief therapeutics holding SA, Firststring research, Bellus health, Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, PharmaIN, Corp., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc

Market Overview and Analysis: Global Sarcoidosis Drug Market

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease that causes small granulomas in the multiple organs of the body mainly lungs, lymph nodes and skin where the nodules are filled with inflammatory cells. The person with sarcoidosis initially experiences fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, weight loss, pain and swelling in joints, reddish bumps or patches on the skin or under the skin.

According to the America’s population based study in the year 2010-2013, around 29,372 adult patients with sarcoidosis were reported. 14,700 of these were 55 years of age at the time of diagnosis. For African Americans the incidence rate is higher, 17.8 and 141.4 per 100,000 respectively, for Asians (3.2 and 18.9), white peoples (8.1 and 49.8) OR Hispanics (4.3 and 21.7). The incidence rate of having sarcoidosis in women is two times higher than men. Afro-American women have the highest sarcoidosis prevalence of 178.5.

Market Drivers

The increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients is driving the market growth

Growing prevalence of sarcoidosis is acting as a catalyst for the market growth

Number of research undertaking and funding to control the rising prevalence of this disease is encouraging its market growth

Advancements in the health care industry and rising per capita income in emerging markets is accelerating the market growth

Market Restraints

Large number of side effects of available drugs is hindering the market growth

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable is hampering the market growth

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about sarcoidosis is restraining the market growth

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Type

Pulmonary sarcoidosis

Ocular sarcoidosis

Neurosarcoidosis

Cardiac sarcoidosis

Musculoskeletal sarcoidosis

Cutaneous sarcoidosis

Renal sarcoidosis

Hepatic sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis of the spleen and bone marrow

By Mechanism of Action Type

Corticosteroid

Immunosuppressants

Antimalarial

Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) inhibitors

By Drug Type

Corticotropin

Chloroquine

Dexamethasone

Colchicine

Prednisoe

Methotrexate

Hydroxychloroquine

Azathioprine

Deltason

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, aTyr Pharma, Inc. announced that ATYR1923 drug which is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity is under Phase 1b/2a of clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients.

In July 2016, Abbvie Inc. received approval for the drug Humira (adalimumab) which is efficient in minimizing the symptoms of sarcoidosis. Humaira is injected subcutaneously and it can be used to treat patients who cannot be treated with other sarcoidosis treatments

Competitive Landscape and Sarcoidosis Drug Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in global sarcoidosis drug market are Relief therapeutics holding SA, Firststring research, Bellus health, Araim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, PharmaIN, Corp., Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc., Epizyme, Inc., Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Fresenius Umwelttechnik GmbH, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Mallinckrodt LLC are some key market players.

Key features of the Sarcoidosis Drug Market:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Sarcoidosis Drug market and provides market size, share, growth, historical value and forecast period 2021-2027.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and key product level trends.

The industry launches the new product on a regional outlook basis and competitive strategy.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints and opportunities.

It covers the various strategy of the competitive landscape and key factors of the geographic segment.

It envelops the regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance and business product portfolio.

The market level trends in the market and top players are leading and what are their key differential strategies to retain their stronghold.

It Covers the most lucrative regions in the market space?

