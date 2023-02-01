Sarang joins Team Xspark after winning PUBG New State Pro Series India

Sarangajyoti ‘Sarang’ Deka revealed on his latest livestream that Crew XSpark shall be his new house. The previous 7Sea star additionally confirmed that he would proceed his journey in PUBG New State as BGMI is unavailable within the nation.

He, alongside Punk, Fierce, and Pukar, clinched the PUBG New State Professional Sequence India whereas taking part in underneath the Crew XO banner. The occasion in India was the most important event of Krafton’s latest battle-royale sport and had a humongous prize pool of rupees one crore.

Sarang shifted his profession to PUBG New State round 4 months after BGMI’s ban and took part within the Professional Sequence, the place he put up fabulous outings and was the third-best participant within the Grand Finale’s MVP rankings. He picked up 17 eliminations and three,427 harm in his 12 matches to raise the crown on this prestigious event. His squad member Punk, an skilled BGMI participant, additionally grabbed 18 frags.

Sarang’s BGMI Journey and why he left 7Sea Esports

Sarang has raced for a number of organizations however has come into the limelight taking part in for 7Sea Esports, a staff that entered BGMI in July 2021 by buying Indian Tiger.

The staff, nonetheless, had mediocre rankings in a number of tournaments however completed because the runner-up and fifth within the Skyesports Championship 3.0 and the BGMI India Sequence 2021, respectively.

The squad noticed their largest success within the BGMI Showdown, the final official BGMI event, the place they plundered essentially the most factors to grow to be the undisputed champion and sealed a spot within the PMWI 2022 Afterparty. It was their first international event, the place they completed ninth.

He stated on his latest YouTube livestream that he left 7Sea as his contract with the group ended, and he needed to compete within the PUBG New State. He was streaming from Scout’s house, the place different members of Crew Xspark had been additionally current. He said that Fierce, Punk, and Pukar additionally left Crew XO after the New State occasion.

Scout, the proprietor of Crew Xspark, just lately additionally stated that he would compete within the upcoming LAN event with the roster. He was a part of the squad because the fifth member within the earlier occasion however wasn’t concerned in any match. Each he and Sarang have performed collectively for Crew 7Sea in PMWI 2022.

Crew XSpark had a forgettable efficiency within the occasion as they positioned sixteenth within the Grand Finale. Hector, who’s on Crew Soul’s BGMI roster, was an IGL for the staff and likewise placed on some nice particular person performances.

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan



