Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ ‘Normal Or Crazy’ Challenge Backfires Spectacularly

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union tackle on Tuesday evening, and it was loaded with the anticipated right-wing culture-war grievances.

Sanders’ speech included assaults on LGBTQ rights, vital race principle, the “woke mob” and extra.

However it additionally contained one line that in all probability didn’t get the response she hoped for.

“The selection is not between proper or left,” declared Sanders, former press secretary to Donald Trump. “The selection is between regular and loopy.”

Many agreed ― simply not in the way in which she was seemingly anticipating as they pointed to her social gathering’s personal extremists, and specifically the wild conduct of conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) simply minutes earlier throughout Biden’s speech: