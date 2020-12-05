Sara Carreira, singer and daughter of Tony Carreira, died

He was only 21 years old and suffered a serious car accident in which a motorway had to be closed.

Sara Carreira died this Saturday, December 5th, advancing the Correio da Manhã. The singer, daughter of Tony Carreira and sister of Mickael and David, was only 21 years old. He suffered a serious car accident on the A1 which had to be closed to traffic in the Santarém area.

Four vehicles were involved in the accident and three others were seriously injured. It happened two kilometers before leaving for Cartaxo. The motorway was completely closed for several hours.

Last year Sara Carreira released her first EP “Half”. Recently, on his 21st birthday, on October 21st, he announced that he would be launching a fashion collection in collaboration with stylist Micaela Oliveira. In recent years he has made brief appearances on a number of television programs.