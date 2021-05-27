Saphenous Vein Grafts Market: Overview

Saphenous vein is a large superficial vein in the leg and is also known as internal, great, or greater saphenous vein. It originates from the merger of the dorsal vein of the great toe and dorsal venous network of the foot. The vein ascends from the medial side for the lower leg and then runs medial side of the anterior region to the thigh. After reaching the saphenous opening, the vein joins with the femoral vein. Saphenous vein grafts are primarily used for revascularization procedures and in coronary artery bypass surgery.

Read Report Overview – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/saphenous-vein-grafts-market.html

Saphenous Vein Grafts Market: Key Trends

The global saphenous vein grafts market is driven by increase in the number of cardiovascular procedures, rise in prevalence of peripheral artery disease, and surge in the geriatric population. Addiction to smoking and lack of physical exercise are the major risk factors for peripheral artery disease. According to the National Interventional Council (CSI–NIC) research, coronary revascularization is among the most widely performed surgical procedures across the globe, followed by LE artery revascularization.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), in 2012, the total number of coronary artery bypass procedures performed in the U.S. stood at 519,000; of these 148,000 surgeries were performed on women and 371,000 on men. However, availability of alternatives of saphenous vein grafts is anticipated to restrain the global market.

Request Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=66716

Saphenous Vein Grafts Market: Segmentation

The global saphenous vein grafts market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the market can be divided into coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), AV access, and vascular reconstruction. The coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) segment is projected to be driven by increase in the number of CABG procedures in health care centers.

Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR owing to increase in availability of technologically advanced medical devices for performing cardiac surgery and rise in preference for ambulatory surgical centers for treatment of cardiac diseases.

Request for Custom Research – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=66716

Saphenous Vein Grafts Market: Regional Analysis

The global saphenous vein grafts market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by changing lifestyles, rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and technological advancements.

The saphenous vein grafts market in Europe is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2018 to 2026 due to increase in the number of research programs for cardiac disease, government funding for research activities in cardiology, and rise in the number of people with diabetes and obesity. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by significant increase in patient population, well-equipped health care facilities, and rise in the number of qualified and experienced health care professionals such as cardiologists and surgeons.

According to the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, the number of cardiac procedures in China has increased at an exponential rate in the past few years. In China, nearly 19,689 CABG procedures were performed from 2013 to 2014. The number of cardiac cases is expected to rise in the near future, thereby increasing the burden of cardiac diseases in the country.

Pre Book Saphenous Vein Grafts Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=66716<ype=S

According to National Interventional Council (CSI–NIC) research, China and India are the major markets for interventional cardiology in Asia Pacific. According to the Coronary Artery Disease in Asian Indians (CADI) Research Foundation, more than 60,000 coronary bypass surgeries are performed in India each year. These factors signify the need of cardiac interventions in the region.

Saphenous Vein Grafts Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global saphenous vein grafts market are CryoLife, Inc., LifeNet Health, and LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Pressure Relief Devices Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shining-growth-prospects-in-pipeline-for-pressure-relief-devices-market-on-back-of-surging-demand-for-foam-based-mattresses-says-tmr-301113102.html

Audiological Devices Market: https://www.biospace.com/article/audiological-devices-market-value-added-features-in-audiological-devices-is-to-fuel-global-market-expansion/

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/