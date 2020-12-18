SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market: Overview

SAP stands for system, application, and products; it is used in processing data in an ERP software coupled with multiple business applications. SAP enables real-time management, manufacturing, accounting, finance, and tracking of sales in an enterprise.

Conventionally, the information system integrated with business maintains an individual system for managing various enterprises such as sales, accounting, and production.

But with ERP, every system maintains its data structure and interactions between systems and performs in an instructed manner.

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market: Growth Factors

The global SAP digital services ecosystem market is expected to grow significantly with high CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of SAP digital services like enterprise management system and customer relationship management in the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are anticipated to boost the global SAP digital services ecosystem market. Moreover, the growing economies are adopting SAP digital services and hence the surging demand boosts the growth of the global market. The majority of the companies are partially or fully implementing the cloud services. It not only saves on the huge cost but facilitates a more fragile framework after finishing cloud-native startups. Cloud platforms have a significant impact on the development of different businesses. The SAP digital services allow the business enterprise to automate the various processes in the business like hiring management, manufacturing, and asset monitoring. These services offer better efficiency and high robustness to make their business grow significantly. All the aforementioned factors will drive the growth of the global SAP digital services ecosystem market vigorously.

Many businesses are migrating from conventional platforms to the digital ones and growing deployment of services like SAP S/4HANA further boosting the adoption of cloud databases which in turn, is positively shaping the trajectory of the global SAP digital services ecosystem market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global market but with the growing control over the pandemic, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market: Segmentation

The global SAP digital services ecosystem market can be segmented into solution, end-use, and region. By solution, the market can be segmented into an enterprise management system, customer relationship management, and others. The enterprise management system segment holds the hegemony over others. By end-use, the market can be segmented into aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, oil & gas, manufacturing, energy & utility, healthcare, BFSI, and others.

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market: Regional analysis

Europe holds the largest share in the global SAP digital services ecosystem market due to the presence of several SAP partners in the region owing to the growing adoption of SAP solutions by several SMEs.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of cloud-based and on-premise SAP services in developing countries like China and India. Moreover, the increasing penetration of SAP services by key players in the region is expected to boost regional market growth.

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global SAP digital services ecosystem market are Tech Mahindra, PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers Llp), NTT DATA, HCL Technologies, Zensar Technologies Ltd., Intelligence, Cenit AG, Hitachi Systems, Intelligence AG, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro, GIDEON Software & Services GmbH & Co.KG, T-Systems International GmbH, Neoris, Atos, Infosys, Origo, DXC Technology, ICM.S S.r.l., Tata Consultancy Services, Systex Corporation, Capgemini, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, EPAM Systems, Inc., International Business Machines, The Hackett Group d/b/a Answerthink, Inc., Ctac N.V., VIEW NEXT SA, SNP SE, IBM, Capgemini, 2BM A/S, Backoffice Associates Llc, Augusta Reeves, OSIsoft Inc., Pearl Norge AS, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Excellence Delivered ExD Pvt. Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Utopia Global Inc., ABeam Consulting Ltd., Birlasoft Limited (KPIT and Subsidiaries), SOA PEOPLE SAS, All for One Steeb AG, Seidor, OpenText Corp., Implema AB, Cisco Systems, Inc., FUJITSU LIMITED, AgilityWorks Limited, Computer Systems Integration Ltd., Advanced Applications GmbH, Allgeier ES, CGI Inc., Deloitte, Beijing Neusoft Huiju Information Solution Type Co., Ltd., APPLIUM SAS, and Accenture.

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



What Reports Provides

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market.

