Sanji, Zoro and Momonosuke right in the middle, internet users romp (31 tweets)

Some time ago we came back to a theory that had made a lot of noise on the Internet and that offered an explanation of what One Piece in Oda’s work really was. Today we are not going to go into various theories but rather talk about facts, with the last chapter of One Piece translated. Internet users have taken note of it and, as so often, wanted to react to the mentioned chapter. We invite you to find the 31 best tweets in chapter 1023 of the manga.

Warning: this article has loot for chapter 1023 of the manga, read no further if you don’t want to read it.

1)

The left and right wings of the future pirate king # onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/fZKUiPej5a

August 27, 2021

2)

Shinobu is six feet tall but looks half as good as an adult momonosuke!

Future Oden is approaching mdrr # onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/ifBBEXaPGe

August 27, 2021

3)

SPOIL # onepiece1023

/

/

/

FINALLY ZEBIII 17 YEARS LATER !! This 17-YEAR Momonosuke Premonition is finally turning into a great dragon! pic.twitter.com/ffaXHs51P4

August 27, 2021

4)

THE END OF THE BATTLE WILL EXCEED ALL OUR EXPECTATIONS, INCROYAAAABLE # onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/9ikcyc5SUJ

August 27, 2021

5)

[#onepiece1023]

So Zoro’s father would be a former Daymo from Wano who was also an excellent swordsman !!! MASTERCLASS pic.twitter.com/6zU3V6w1VF

August 27, 2021

6)

The duo of the monster trio protecting each other Damn it is beautiful! # Onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/xIm2dFZpOz

August 27, 2021

7)

Momonosuke’s adult form looks crazy

So hyped to see the resemblance to his father! # Onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/i2xGzNhBjM

August 27, 2021

8th)

They surprise me the Navy doesn’t care about the Shichibukais when this crazy vegapunk can produce this kind of fruit en masse # onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/I0rNCLNrcI

August 27, 2021

9)

First visual of Ryuma alive in One Piece. He was also one-eyed (funny) # onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/HY2Z81pJiL

August 27, 2021

10)

# onepiece1023 Momonosuke to the next chapter when he stands in front of Kaido: pic.twitter.com/ubfUBT4hL2

August 27, 2021

11)

Luffy as he presents Momonosuke’s adult version of the dragon to Kaido # onepiece1023

pic.twitter.com/0vse3Ww8PV

August 27, 2021

12)

Sanji is actually the ultimate creation of the Germa 66, and his body is just beginning to develop all of its powers thanks to his raid suit. # Onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/VVqqK7bfGi

August 27, 2021

13)

SPOIL # onepiece1023

–

–

The Shogun is coming to Onigashima and it’s going to be amazing!

Rt thoroughly I gave it my all

#Momo pic.twitter.com/wV8jDQtGWa

August 27, 2021

14)

Zoro / Sanji boxes are going to be almost 1000 guys we have but I never get bored, it’s troop # onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/Tw4qB3YtOg

August 27, 2021

fifteen)

INCREDIBLE THIS END OF THE CHAPTER !! # onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/PzysO2q89a

August 27, 2021

16)

Also this week the chapter of One Piece is amazing !! # onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/8kdws4FWt2

August 27, 2021

17)

Momonosuke, who is growing up but can no longer bathe in the baths with Nami and Robin # onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/9sAPvDqrLJ

August 27, 2021

18)

SPOIL # onepiece1023

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

I’LL LAY A CABLE WHAT’S THIS SICK CHAPTER, THERE ARE DINGUERIES ON EVERY SIDE I KNOW WHERE TO WALK ONIGASHIMA COMPLETELY EXPLODED pic.twitter.com/D1C0EgzVbH

August 27, 2021

19)

# onepiece1023 “Ryuma was a one-eyed samurai” I’ll petern the house next door pic.twitter.com/r1kQiieiIh

August 27, 2021

20)

17 YEARS LATER !! Eiichirō Oda had everything planned and Momonosuke is finally becoming a great dragon!

One Piece Chapter 310 (February 16, 2004)

One Piece Chapter 1023 (August 27, 2021) # onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/Oq6WuCrt6D

August 27, 2021

21)

# onepiece1023

Queen when Sanji tells her he’s human: pic.twitter.com/T08HTUiUWA

August 27, 2021

22)

Sanji said I turn quickly, it makes fire and I said yes, completely logically https://t.co/PIgkQfG2Ns

August 27, 2021

23)

SPOIL ONE PIECE # onepiece1023

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Insane chapter! The parallelism between Zoro and Ryuma, Sanji’s future power-up! And above all, adult momonosuke in the shape of a dragon! pic.twitter.com/IaeaefjV2a

August 27, 2021

24)

25)

# onepiece1023

.

.

.

.

.

.

Zoro, who is becoming more and more like Ryuma

Sanji feeling weird

Adult Momo pic.twitter.com/H3vmDLuUsD

August 27, 2021

26)

Sanji becomes a cyborg? Will we have the explanation for the flames that come from these legs? This passage intrigued me, just thinking about it # onepiece1023 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/AHAEybh1NH

August 27, 2021

27)

Zorro versus King

Sanji versus Queen

“Zoro a descendant of Ryuma”

The return of the Sulong form

Momonosuke as an adult dragon

Luffy’s return to Onigashima # onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/v5SBxzqbcv

August 27, 2021

28)

# onepiece1023

–

–

–

–

To see Zoro and Sanji fight side by side what a treat pic.twitter.com/54C5N56O3K

August 27, 2021

29)

Sanji is a Lunaria, Zoro is a Shimotsuki.

One comes from the land of fire, the other from the snow region.

They complement each other: the left wing, the right wing. # onepiece1023 pic.twitter.com/G5lA1DAXYL

August 27, 2021

30)

31)

Zoro hated his ancestor anyway. # OnePiece1023 pic.twitter.com/nOWkOWVR6m

August 27, 2021

And if you’re fans of One Piece, we invite you to find our list of all the Mythical Zoan and Ancient Zoan Devil Fruits discovered since the manga began.