Sanitizing Agent Market 2021-2028 huge growth with prominent key players are 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, STERIS plc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Bio-Cide International Inc., Cardinal Health
Sanitizing agents (often called disinfectants) are used to reduce the number of microorganisms to acceptable levels in brewing. Sanitizing may be accomplished by physical methods or through the use chemical sanitizers. Physical methods include the use of either hot water or steam to kill bacteria.
Three primary chemical compounds are used as sanitizers in the food service industry: chlorine-based cleaners, quaternary ammonium and iodine sanitizers. Chlorine is the most commonly used chemical sanitizer agent, since it is highly effective and relatively inexpensive.
Purposes of cleaning agents include health, beauty, removing offensive odor, and avoiding the spread of dirt and contaminants to oneself and others. Some cleaning agents can kill bacteria (e.g. door handle bacteria, as well as bacteria on worktops and other metallic surfaces) and clean at the same time.
Key Players:-
3M, Reckitt Benckiser, STERIS plc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Bio-Cide International Inc., Cardinal Health, Novartis AG,Johnson& Johnson, Peroxy Chem, Badger Fabrication, Hydriyte Chemical Company, IVH-Germany, Seatax Ltd., Troy Chemical Industries, and Maclin Group
By Composition:-
- Alcohol
- Chlorine Compounds
- Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
- Hydrogen Peroxide
- Peracetic Acid
- Others
By Type:-
- Liquids
- Wipes
- Quaternary Ammonium Compound-based Wipes
- Alcohol-based Wipes
- Other Wipes
- Sprays
By Industry Vertical:-
- Hospital Settings
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Research Laboratories
Global Sanitizing Agent Market by Geography:-
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Global Sanitizing Agent Market Table of Content (TOC):
Chapter1 Introduction
Chapter2 Research Scope
Chapter3 Sanitizing Agent Market Segmentation
Chapter4 Research Methodology
Chapter5 Definitions and Assumptions
Chapter6 Executive Summary
Chapter7 Sanitizing Agent Market Dynamics
Chapter8 Sanitizing Agent Market Key Players
Chapter9 Appendix
