Sanger Sequencing Service Market Report by Manufacturers, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Growth, Countries, Revenue, and Forecast to 2027

The global Sanger sequencing service market expected to be US$ 489.43 Mn in 2018 and is projected to grow at a steady rate of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027 to reach US$ 1,360.47 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second-largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed an increase in research funding and growth of the biotechnology sector, which is expected to offer growth opportunities in the market.

Biomarkers and cancer led the global Sanger sequencing service market by application. In 2018, the biomarkers and cancer segment held the largest share of the market, by application. However, the personalized medicine segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing emphasis on tracking down the cause of genetic disorders, along with the need to offer better treatment to these conditions.

Download PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007514/

Sanger sequencing is the superior method for sequencing, and it is a process of incorporation of chain-terminating dideoxynucleotides by DNA polymerase during in vitro DNA replication. Sanger sequencing is known to provide high accuracy, long-read capabilities, and adaptability to support a diverse range of applications in many research areas. Sanger sequencing is mainly recognized for DNA sequencing and supports applications in RNA sequencing and epigenetic analysis.

In many clinical studies, in different groups of subjects, substantive insights have been made by comparing the primary DNA sequences of genes. For example, As per Thermo Fisher Scientific, a recent study showed that up to 2% of the variants detected by NGS were not reproducible by Sanger sequencing. Therefore, in many clinical studies before a firm conclusion from variants identified by NGS, it should be confirmed by an orthogonal method. Reference materials sequenced by Sanger approaches provide ground truth against which the NGS assay can be benchmarked.

Many of the evolving biotechnology and genetics start-ups are using DNA sequencing technologies for various applications. These new emerging companies are offering sequencing services that analyze human and animal genomes. For instance, located in Baltimore, United States, Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. was founded in 2010 and is involved in genome analysis of human tumors. The company develops a patient-specific analysis of cancer by using sequencing tools and technologies.

Similarly, incorporated in 2011, Personalize offers genomic sequencing and analytics solutions and is also involved in next-generation cancer therapies depending on the patient’s genomic data. Thus the growing number of start-up companies entering the genome analysis industry is likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Sanger Sequencing Service Market Research includes:

Microsynth AG

Laragen, Inc.

StarSEQ GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Fasteris SA

Quintara Biosciences

GENEWIZ

GenScript

SciGenom Labs

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007514/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com