Sandblasting PPE Market Skyrocketing at US$ 588 Mn by 2028 with Honeywell Safety, 3M Company, Lakeland Industries, Empire Abrasive Equipment Company L.P., Blastone International, Airblast B.V., RPB Safety LLC, Clemco Industries Corp, Jenessco Industries

Sandblasting PPE Market is expanding to reach a valuation of US$ 588 Mn by 2028.

Sandblasting safety measures require that workers wear protective helmets, clothing, gloves, safety footwear, earplugs, protective eyewear and other OSHA-recommended equipment. Provide workers with proper respiratory equipment. Respiratory protection is absolutely critical for sandblasting processes.

NIOSH recommends that workers wear the type CE abrasive blasting respirator operated in the positive-pressure mode (APF of 2,000) during abrasive blasting operations that involve crystalline silica.

Abrasive blasting operations can create high levels of dust and noise. Abrasive material and the surface being blasted may contain toxic materials (e.g., lead paint, silica) that are hazardous to workers. Silica sand (crystalline) can cause silicosis, lung cancer, and breathing problems in exposed workers.

Top Key Players:

RPB Safety LLC, Honeywell Safety, 3M Company, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Empire Abrasive Equipment Company L.P., Blastone International, Airblast B.V., Clemco Industries Corp., Jenessco Industries Inc. and others.

Market segmentation:

By Equipment Type

Respirators

Hearing Protection

Suits

Gloves

Boots

Face Shields

Other Equipment

By Application

Automotive

Construction

Marine

Oil & Gas

Textile

Other Applications

