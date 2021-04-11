Sandblasting PPE Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Top Players, and Competitive Analysis by regions from 2019 to 2029

The abrasive blasting industry has witnessed significant changes in the past couple of years. Demand for Sandblasting PPE is increasing due to the rising awareness among industrial workers for employee and work place safety. There has also been a change in the industrial approach towards safety with an increasing preference for personal protective equipment products, with many stakeholders investing in them. However, sandblasting PPEs with high end features come with an inflated price tag, a growing challenge faced by the end users. Sandblasting PPE manufactures are investing significantly in their research & development endeavors to launch a cost-effective product line as per the prevalent regulations. Inevitable use of Sandblasting PPEs in various end use applications that require abrasive blasting is foreseen to strengthen the demand. The report estimates that the market will expand by 1.5 X from 2019 and is pegged to reach a valuation of ~US$ 588 Mn by the end of 2029.

Key Takeaways of Global Sandblasting PPE Market

Respirators are estimated to be the most preferred equipment type for sandblasting. On the other hand, hearing protection equipment is set to exhibit high growth through 2029.

Sandblasting PPEs for construction are foreseen to grow 2.1X faster as compared to textiles

The oil and gas application segment is estimated to expand by 1.5X in terms of value over the next decade

Collectively, Europe and East Asia will remain the prominent regions across the projection period, accounting for more than 42% share in the global market.

“Increasing demand for abrasive blasting for applications in marine and construction sector is foreseen to boost the Sandblasting PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) market growth, over the course of forecast duration” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Launches to be the Prime Strategy among Market Players to Enhance Profitability

The report reveals some of the prominent market players, including RPB Safety LLC, Honeywell Safety, 3M Company, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Empire Abrasive Equipment Company L.P., Blastone International, Airblast B.V., Clemco Industries Corp., Jenessco Industries Inc. and others. Prominent players in the Sandblasting PPE industry are continuously focusing on innovation and product enhancement in order to fulfill the increasing demand of sandblasting PPE in various end-use verticals. For Instance,

2018: In October, RBP Safety re-developed their armor: THE RPB® T-LINK, an updated version offers comfortable head protection with their fully-adjustable, padded head suspension system that ensures the respirator will always turn according to the movement of the head

2018: In November, RPB Safety introduced the Vision-Link™, a compact helmet lighting system that fits directly with their Z-Link® series helmets without any modifications.

Find More Valuable Insights on Sandblasting PPE Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Sandblasting PPE market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the Sandblasting PPE market on the basis of equipment type (Respirators, Hearing Protection, Suits, Gloves, Boots, Face shields, Other Equipment types), Application (Automotive, Construction, Marine, Oil and Gas, Textile, Other applications), across seven major regions.

