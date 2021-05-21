Sandblasting PPE Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2029

The abrasive blasting industry has witnessed significant changes in the past couple of years. Demand for Sandblasting PPE is increasing due to the rising awareness among industrial workers for employee and work place safety. There has also been a change in the industrial approach towards safety with an increasing preference for personal protective equipment products, with many stakeholders investing in them. However, sandblasting PPEs with high end features come with an inflated price tag, a growing challenge faced by the end users.

Sandblasting PPE manufactures are investing significantly in their research & development endeavors to launch a cost-effective product line as per the prevalent regulations. Inevitable use of Sandblasting PPEs in various end use applications that require abrasive blasting is foreseen to strengthen the demand. The report estimates that the market will expand by 1.5 X from 2019 and is pegged to reach a valuation of ~US$ 588 Mn by the end of 2029.

Europe and East Asia to Outperform Other Regions in Global Sandblasting PPE Market

Europe and East Asia are estimated to be the most prominent markets for Sandblasting PPE owing to stringent laws for safety set by regulatory bodies such as Occupational Safety and Health Organization Administration (OSHA). These bodies are putting great emphasis on the use of personal protective equipment in the Sandblasting industries, globally. Furthermore, the high consolidation of shipbuilding and repair industry in East Asia is also foreseen to strengthen the Sandblasting PPE market in the region. Collectively, Europe and East Asia is foreseen to account for 42% in the overall absolute dollar opportunity created through 2029.

After reading the Sandblasting PPE Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Sandblasting PPE Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2021 to 2031

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The global Sandblasting PPE Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Sandblasting PPE Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Sandblasting PPE Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Sandblasting PPE Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

