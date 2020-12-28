Sandalwood Oil Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2020 – 2026

“

According to Our Research analysis,in 2016, the global sandalwood oil sale volume was 47.5 tons, and it will reach 83 tons in 2022, with a CGAR of 9.9% between 2016 and 2022; while the revenue of sandalwood oil was 73.3 million USD in 2016 and it will be 131 million USD in 2022, with a CGAR of 10.3% between 2016 and 2022.

Based on type, the market can be divided into Indian Sandalwood Oil, Australian Sandalwood Oil and others. Indian Sandalwood Oil was the largest segment in the sandalwood oil market, accounting for nearly 85% share in 2016.

Furthermore, the application segment of global sandalwood oil market can be diversified into Personal care, Aromatherapy, Pharmaceuticals and others. Globally, Aromatherapy was the predominant application segment, accounting for about 46% share in the global sandalwood oil market in 2016.

The global sandalwood oil concentration rate is relatively low; the manufacturers are mainly distributed in eastern Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, like Australia, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia China and Hawaii etc. Australia and India are dominating the global sandalwood oil market.

In Australia, the market is dominated by few players like Quintis(former TFS Corporation), Santanol Group and Essentially Australia. Quintis now is the largest producer of sandalwood oil in the world, cultivates and manages huge santalum album trees in Australia, supplies sandalwood oil for the perfume and pharmaceutical use. Quintis’s customer include Galderma, Lush Cosmetics, Young Living, Santalis Pharmaceuticals and Estee Lauder etc.

In India, the market concentration rate is low, most of players are small, and the top players include Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited (KS&DL), RK-Essential Oils Company, Meena Perfumery, Katyani Exports and Naresh International etc.

This industry is easily affected by the development of the sandalwood. The natural sandalwood trees are decreasing due to illegal felling and procurement of the wood. It will have to rely on the artificial cultivation in the future. And it is possible that the sandalwood oil price will keep a weak down trend in the future, thanks to the strong demand and the success of the artificial cultivation. So it’s important to put an eye to the development of natural and artificial cultivation sandalwood, especially large production country, like Australia, India, Indonesia and the Pacific Islands.

The analysis provides long-term data on aspects such as market trends and improvements, factors, restrictions, progress, and changes in market capital structure Sandalwood Oil.

In addition, the main strategic activities in the Sandalwood Oil market started with key players, which include product improvement, mergers and acquisitions, associations, and so on which is part of this report.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

Quintis

Santanol Group

RK-Essential Oils Company

Meena Perfumery

Naresh International

Essentially Australia

Katyani Exports

KS&DL

Sandalwood Oil Forest

Jiangxi Jishui

Jiangxi Xuesong Technology Solutions

The Important Types of this industry are:

Indian Sandalwood Oil

Australian Sandalwood Oil

Other (Fiji sandalwood New Caledonian and sandalwood oil etc.)

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Personal care

Aromatherapy



Others

The Sandalwood Oil market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year's review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Sandalwood Oil has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Sandalwood Oil market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items.

The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

