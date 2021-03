You can bring the geopolitical confrontation very close to you. If you call up the maritime surveillance service “marinetraffic.com”, you will hardly see any water in the Baltic Sea for the number of ships. Just a few clicks on the zoom symbol are all it takes to discover the Russian “Fortuna” 20 nautical miles south of the Danish island of Bornholm. Further east, off the coast of the Kaliningrad region, …