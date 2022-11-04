San Francisco Shock vs. Houston Outlaws at OWL 2022 Playoffs

The OWL 2022 Finals are virtually right here, however not earlier than one final Playoff match. The San Francisco Shock and Houston Outlaws will likely be going in opposition to one another this Saturday on the Anaheim Conference Heart Area. The winner of this match will likely be securing themselves a spot within the OWL 2022 Finals.

The Overwatch League is probably the most prestigious event in Overwatch’s aggressive scene, with solely the very best squads qualifying and competing. It started on October 30 and has been an absolute blast up to now. This time round, the twelve greatest Overwatch groups are competing for a $2,550,000 prize pool.

San Francisco Shock and Houston Outlaws are two names which have certified for the Playoffs after surviving the Group Stage. This gained’t be the primary time the 2 squads will go up in opposition to one another, both. For readers within the matchup, this text will supply predictions relating to who’s extra more likely to win, livestream particulars, and extra.

San Francisco Shock vs. Houston Outlaws: Who will go to the Finals in OWL 2022?

Predictions

Each San Francisco Shock and Houston Outlaws have carried out persistently in OWL 2022. Neither facet is an underdog, and each have a number of the greatest gamers from their areas.

Going by their earlier performances, it’s fairly tough to say which staff will win within the upcoming matchup. Though each have defeated one another previously, San Francisco Shock appears stronger on this event and able to tackle Houston Outlaws. So there is a good likelihood the previous will come out on prime.

Head-to-head outcomes

San Francisco Shock vs. Houston Outlaws Head-to-Head (Picture through over.gg)

This isn’t the primary time the 2 groups will battle one another. Beforehand, San Francisco Shock and Houston Outlaws went head-to-head within the OWL 2022 Season in Might, with the previous profitable with a rating of 3-1.

The perimeters additionally competed in opposition to one another in OWL 2021, the place the end result went in favor of Houston Outlaws, with the staff profitable the match with a rating of 3-1. The third encounter between the 2 squads occurred in the identical event, with the Houston Outlaws getting the higher of their opposition and a 3-2 victory.

San Francisco Shock have gained 4 out of their final 5 matches. In the meantime, Houston Outlaws have gained two out of their final 5 matches.

Potential lineups

San Francisco Shock

Park “Viol2t” Min-ki

Oh “FiNN” Se-jin

Jung “Kilo” Jin-woo

Kim “Correct” Dong-hyun

Samuel “s9mm” Santos

Colin “Coluge” Arai

Michael “mikeyy” Konicki

Kwon “Striker” Nam-joo

Houston Outlaws

Dante “Danteh” Cruz

Oh “Pelican” Se-hyun

Mun “Lastro” Jung-won

Choi “MER1T” Tae-min

Tomas “Doge” Kongsøre

Joseph “Lep” Cambriani

Kim “Inventive” Younger-wan

San Francisco Shock is a staff representing San Francisco within the Overwatch League. The facet competes within the Western Division and is owned by the famend esports group NRG Esports. The San Francisco Shock was fashioned in 2017 and has since been a drive to reckon with within the Overwatch esports scene.

Houston Outlaws are a staff representing Houston within the Overwatch League. The facet competes within the Western Division as properly. They’re at the moment owned by Beasley Broadcast Group, an American radio broadcasting firm. The Houston Outlaws had been fashioned in 2017 and have made fairly a reputation for themselves within the final 5 years.

When and the place to look at

Followers can watch the upcoming OWL 2022 match between San Francisco Shock and Houston Outlaws on the Overwatch League’s official channel on YouTube. It is also price mentioning that they will accumulate free skins in the course of the occasion. The match will start on Friday, November 4, at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



