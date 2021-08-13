Samuel L. Jackson heralds the return of Nick Fury in this MCU movie

He is one of the flagship characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We want to talk about Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, of course. But his last appearance on the MCU dates back to Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which it was discovered to be Talos, the shapeshifter Skrull, while the real Nick Fury is somewhere in space … but rest assured, You will soon be able to see him on screen again, if we can believe what the actor shared on social networks.

Coming back to business soon?

In fact, his comeback is almost certain, as Samuel L. Jackson recently posted three photos on his Instagram account allegedly teasing Nick Fury’s return to business. On the first we see the hair pieces he wears when he plays the character and on the last two we see him wearing a t-shirt on which we can see the beeper he used to tell Carol at the end of Infinity War Danvers aka Captain to call Miracle.

The whole thing is entitled: “Guess what time it is! Back in the box, just in time.”.

Several routes considered

No doubt about it, Samuel L. Jackson is actually preparing to return to the MCU. And you wonder when it will be that time again? Nothing is certain for now. We know Nick Fury is very close to Captain Marvel and with the t-shirt he’s wearing, he has no doubt that he’ll be there for the rest of the superhero’s adventures. In fact, Brie Larson recently confirmed that filming for The Marvels has started. However, the actor’s presence at the casting was not made official.

Plus, it’s not the only Marvel project that Samuel L. Jackson could reappear. The public could also see it on the next series for Disney + titled Secret Invasion, which focuses on the Skrulls’ invasion of Earth and which is slated to begin production later this month.

Until then we have patience. Nick Fury’s interpreter could give us more information on his social networks. You can now find the actor, or rather his voice, in the series What If …? the first episode of which has just aired and which explores the multiverse after its opening in the Loki series.

Regarding the sequel to Captain Marvel, the title of which will be The Marvels and which will bring Monica Rambeau and Carol Danvers together, is expected for November 2022.