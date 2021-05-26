Samuel E. Wright, Sebastian, died in “The Little Mermaid”

Samuel E. Wright dies: the voice of the cancer Sebastian in “The Little Mermaid”

The American actor died at the age of 74. The cause of death is not known for the time being.

Samuel E. Wright gave Sebastian a voice

Samuel E. Wright, the actor who gave voice to Sebastian in the films of “The Little Mermaid,” died this Tuesday, May 25th, at the age of 74. The news was published in a Facebook post in his hometown of Montgomery, New York, USA. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The actor became famous in 1971 in the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” by Andrew Lloyd Webber. He also played the role of Mufasa in the musical “O Leão Leão”. His greatest role, however, was Sebastian, the partner and the voice of reason in the films of “The Little Mermaid”. He played the character not only in the first film, but also in the second and video games of the saga.

The people of Montgomery underline the actor’s radiant personality: “In addition to his passion for the arts and love for his family, Sam was best known for walking into a room and bringing pure joy to everyone he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love, ”can be read in the publication that announced his death on social networks.