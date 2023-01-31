Samsung’s Biggest Galaxy S23 Cuts Suddenly Exposed

Galaxy S23 leaks have already revealed $300 worldwide value hikes and class-leading efficiency. Now a late leak has uncovered the Galaxy 23’s greatest shortcomings in comparison with costlier fashions within the vary.

Galaxy S23 Extremely leaked advertising and marketing pictures Roland Quandt

In a brand new thread, leaker @chunvn8888 reveals that the bottom mannequin Galaxy S23 can have the next limitations in comparison with the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Extremely:

128GB base mannequin will get UFS 3.1 as an alternative of UFS 4.0

Wi-Fi 6e as an alternative of Wi-Fi 7

Barely thicker bezel

Much less superior vibration motor

25W as an alternative of 45W quick charging

“Samsung is doing these cuts to maintain the identical value, however because of the present weak financial system across the globe, they’ve to extend the value outdoors the States,” the leaker explains.

A number of of those limitations had been anticipated. Samsung made comparable charging (25W), Wi-Fi (6 not 6E) and design choices with the Galaxy S22 collection. Essentially the most important distinction is UFS 4.0 as a result of it’s greater than twice as quick as UFS 3.1., clocking 4200MBps learn and 2800MBps write speeds in comparison with 2100MBps and 1200MBps, respectively, for its predecessor.

These variations will primarily affect load occasions, although all Galaxy S22 fashions used UFS 3.1, and efficiency complaints had been few and much between.

Galaxy S23 Sequence leaked advertising and marketing pictures Evan Blass

Moreover, earlier Galaxy S23 leaks revealed that Samsung will give its base mannequin the identical ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy’ customized chipset and peak 1,750 nits display screen brightness as different Galaxy fashions. The latter, particularly, shouldn’t be one thing Samsung has performed for a few years.

Gross sales of base-model smartphones have suffered in recent times on account of prospects spreading prices over multi-year service contracts. Even Apple is struggling. Clearly, Samsung is making an attempt to satisfy potential consumers midway with the Galaxy S23, however these worldwide value will increase will nonetheless harm.

