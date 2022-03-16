Samsung is all set to launch six new Galaxy Book laptops on March 17 – Find complete details here!!

During a report by Gadgets 360, Samsung is going to launch six new Galaxy Book laptops in India on March 17. Samsung’s Galaxy Book2, Galaxy Book2 360, Galaxy Book2 Pro, and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will all be released, as well as the Galaxy Book 2 Business and the Galaxy Book 2 Go. All laptops will come with Windows 11 pre-installed when they come out of the box.

There are listings for the Galaxy Book2 Pro and Book2 Pro 360 on Samsung’s own e-store for India, even though these are only called “coming soon.” If you go to Amazon, you’ll be able to buy laptops there as well.

They’re going to be released on March 17. For a Galaxy A event, it has also sent out invites. At this event, the company is expected to show off two new A-series phones, which will be called the Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A53.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 was released around the world in 2018. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor, which makes it run smoothly. The tablet-sized device is expected to come with a keyboard stand and an S-pen. People around the world got their hands on the Galaxy Book Go in June 2021. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC inside. It will have a hinge that folds 180 degrees.

Galaxy Book2 Pro and Book2 Pro 360 were shown at MWC Barcelona in February this year, and they were shown off. Both of the laptops come in two sizes: one with a 13.3-inch screen and one with a 15.6-inch screen. Before 11:59 PM on March 16, you can pre-order both of these laptops from Samsung India’s website.

It costs Rs 1,999 to reserve a seat. Because the Book2 Pro 360 comes in a two-in-one form, users can fold its screen all the way back and turn it into a tablet. It also comes with Samsung’s S-pen stylus, which isn’t on the Book2 Pro, which is why it’s better.

Users can choose between a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or i5 processor, and the models that can be pre-ordered in India have a 1080p AMOLED screen. The rest of the specifications stay the same. Only the 16GB LPDDR5 memory option can be pre-ordered on Samsung’s website right now.

