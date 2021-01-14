Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Tablet gets 70 euros discount

You want a small tablet, here is a model you should like given the value for money it has for sale. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 with its big screen that you can watch your videos on in peace.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: good value for money

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is aimed at the entry-level and mid-range market, but it offers great advantages. First, it comes with a 10.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2200 x 1200 pixels.

Under the hood you will also find everything you need to run your applications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 graphics inch: Adreno 610 RAM: 3 GB of storage 64 GB with the possibility of expanding it with a microSD card

For the photo part, we have an 8-megapixel module that can film in Full HD, and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front.

While it was previously at 290 euros, this tablet is currently at 219.99 euros. Otherwise, we also have a very powerful gaming laptop at an affordable price.

Why are you tempted?

Big screen for videos Versatile data sheet Value for money with this listing

