Samsung Galaxy S23 Series To Launch Before The OnePlus 11

OnePlus was the primary firm to substantiate its early 2023 launch. The corporate will probably be unveiling its flagship OnePlus 11 and earbuds on February 7 in New Delhi. Nevertheless, it seems to be like Samsung would possibly spoil OnePlus’ social gathering somewhat with its launch scheduled per week forward.

In response to a brand new leak, the Samsung Galaxy S23 collection is all set to be unveiled on February 1. The newest improvement comes from dependable tipster Ice Universe on Twitter, who posted “February 1” as a tweet. It was corroborated by one other well-known tipster Steve aka OnLeaks.

If each of them are to be believed, the upcoming flagship Samsung smartphones usually are not distant. It’s shocking to see how the corporate has stored issues below the wrap as a result of we haven’t seen many leaks associated to the Galaxy S23 collection.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 (Photograph by Joan Cros/NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos) NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos

What we do know for positive is that these smartphones will probably be powered by the most recent Qualcomm chipset – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It’s the similar SoC because the OnePlus 11, which lately broke all AnTuTu data to publish a shocking new rating.

The Galaxy S23 was lately noticed on Geekbench, which revealed the SoC info. Whereas the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are anticipated to function upgraded 12MP selfie shooters (from 10MP discovered on the predecessors), the Galaxy S23 Extremely is touted to have the identical 12MP digital camera because the Galaxy S22 Extremely, which is somewhat disappointing.

If the subsequent Galaxy S collection lineup is certainly approaching February 1, we anticipate Samsung to share official invitations within the coming weeks, after we’re carried out with the vacation season.