Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will launch on April 2 – Check Key Specifications and Price Here!!

April 2 will be the date for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in India. It will be at 12 pm IST. An Amazon microsite for the South Korean tech company’s mid-range smartphone has confirmed the date of its launch and the price. The phone will run on a 5nm octa-core processor and have a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged at 25W. People say that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has an LCD screen that can refresh at 120Hz.

The phone is expected to have a 6.6-inch screen. The new smartphone from Samsung has four cameras on the back. The price of the Galaxy M33 5G in India hasn’t been announced yet. As soon as the smartphone goes on sale on Amazon, interested buyers can click the “Notify Me” button to get a text message or email when it does.

Specs of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

Online, Amazon says that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will have a processor that is made in 5nm. It will have eight cores. The phone will come in two RAM and storage sizes: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

The Amazon listing also says that the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged at 25W.

This month, a tipster leaked some of the phone’s specs. They match those of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, which was released in global markets at the same time as the Samsung Galaxy A13, Samsung Galaxy A23, and Samsung Galaxy M23 5G.

There has been a leak about the Indian model of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. It is said to run on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. There are rumors that the phone will come with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy M33 5G has a quad-camera rear set-up, which you can see on the Amazon page. The phone is rumored to have a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors.

The phone is also expected to have an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies and making video calls, as well as a front-facing camera.

It is also expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack, says the source.

