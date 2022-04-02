Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone will launch in India at 12pm today

Indians will be able to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G on Friday. The South Korean electronics company has given us some information about the new Galaxy M-series smartphone before it goes on sale. In the last few days, Samsung has said that the Galaxy M33 5G will have a 5nm octa-core processor under the hood.

Further, it has been confirmed that it has a 6,000mAh battery that can be charged at 25W. If you want to buy a Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, you can choose from two different options for both RAM and memory. You can get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy M33 5G.

The launch event for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in India will start at 12:00 pm IST today (April 2). (noon). In order to watch the event live, you will need to follow the company’s official channels.

Dedicated microsites have already been set up by both Samsung and Amazon to show off the new smartphone. You can click the “Notify Me” button on the company’s website if you want to stay up to date on when and where the new Galaxy M33 5G is coming out and how much it will cost.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in India (expected)

There is no official price for the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in India yet, but it is thought to be a mid-range phone in the country. It could cost Rs. 21,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Rs. 23,999 is said to be the price of the top-of-the-line model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Specs of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. (expected)

Samsung has only said a few things about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G so far. Phones with this kind of screen are said to be coming soon. They are said to be 6.6 inches wide and have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen will be covered by Gorilla Glass 5. As of now, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will have a 5nm octa-core processor. It will have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Samsung’s Galaxy M33 5G is going to have four cameras on the back. Is going to have a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens, two 2-megapixel sensors with an f/2.2 lens, and a third 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens It. There will be an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front of the phone.