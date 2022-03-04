Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is rumored to have Snapdragon 750G – Find complete Details Here!!

Samsung is going to launch a new smartphone in India on March 8. The new phone is called the Galaxy F23, and before it goes on sale, Samsung has made a few things about it official. A Flipkart microsite for the phone has also been set up, which means that the phone will be sold on Flipkart. All we know about the phone so far:

Samsung’s Galaxy F23 5G: What can we expect from this new phone?

The Samsung Galaxy F23 will have a screen with no bezels and a waterdrop-shaped notch. On the back of the phone, there is a three-camera setup and a rectangle-shaped camera island. It looks like the phone will come in two colors, based on the images that were used in the ads. Mint and dark green are two of the color schemes.

The Galaxy F23 is also expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate screen that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, just like the Galaxy S7 Edge. The phone will also run on the 8mm Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset with the Adreno 619 GPU, which is also in the phone.

This chipset also means that the phone is 5G-ready, but we don’t know how many 5G bands it has yet. Leaks have also said that the phone could have an FHD+ screen and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, but we don’t know yet if it is an AMOLED or LCD screen.

People who have seen leaks say that the phone could also come with a 50MP main camera, as well as an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP tertiary camera when it comes out. There should also be an audio port with a 3.5mm plug-in. We should find out more about the phone next week when it goes official, which is next week.

That’s it. Stay connected with us for more updates!!

