Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has launched today at 12 pm noon. Find what experts are saying about this new addition!!

Samsung has added a new product to its collection in the name of Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, which is already rolled out today at 12:00 pm noon.

The company will live stream the launch on its social media pages. There’s going to be a new Samsung phone called the Galaxy F23 5G. It will be a successor to the Galaxy F22, which came out last year. Among other things, the new Samsung phone will have a 120Hz screen with three rear cameras and 25W fast charging.

In addition, the phone will have an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It will come in two different colors and have a matte finish, as shown in the teasers so far.

How to watch the live stream: The Indian launch of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G?

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G in India will be streamed live on the official Samsung India YouTube account. When does the launch start? It starts at 12 pm (noon).

Indians can buy the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G for a price of about $600. (expected)

A formal price for the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G in India hasn’t been made public yet. However, a recent report said that the phone will cost less than Rs. 20,000 when it comes out.

If you want a phone with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, you’ll have to pay Rs. 12,499 for the basic model. The phone also had a 6GB + 128GB storage option that cost Rs. 14,499, which is about the same price as the 6GB + 64GB option.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G specs

A lot of information about the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G hasn’t been released yet, but it should be soon. Flipkart, on the other hand, has set up a dedicated microsite that shows off some of the company’s most important hardware features. Phone: It will have a 120Hz full-HD+ screen with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protector.

It will run on the octa-core Snapdragon 750G SoC. According to Flipkart, it will have three cameras on the back. It will have a 50-megapixel main camera and a wide-angle camera with a 123-degree lens for wide-angle photos.

Flipkart has also said that the Samsung Galaxy F23 5G will have a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 25W. The phone will be able to connect to 12 different 5G networks and come in Aqua Blue and Forest Green.

