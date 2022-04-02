Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will go on sale April 8 – Prebook Now!!

Samsung’s Galaxy A73 5G is now available for pre-order in India. It will go on sale in the country on April 8. Samsung showed off the Galaxy A73 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G in India last week. The handset features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of inbuilt storage. Samsung’s Galaxy A73 5G has a quad-camera system on the back.

The main camera has a 108-megapixel sensor. People in India can buy it in three different colors. With an IP67 rating, the Galaxy A73 5G can withstand dust and water, making it more durable than other phones.

Price and pre-booking information for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in India

People in India can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G on the Samsung India e-store, which is where the phone is sold. As we said, the Samsung phone will go on sale in India on April 8.

For the 8GB + 128GB storage version, the new Galaxy A73 5G costs Rs. 41,999 in India. For the top-end 8GB + 256GB storage version, the price is Rs. 44,999 in India. It comes in Awesome Grey, Awesome Mint, and Awesome White. You can buy it.

Customers who pre-order the Galaxy A73 5G will get the Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones for Rs. 499, down from their original price of Rs. 6,990. They will also get the phone. For people who use Samsung Finance+, ICICI Bank cards, or SBI credit cards to buy things, Samsung is giving them a cashback of Rs. 3,000 in the form of a check.

How do the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G works?

Before this week, Samsung showed off the new Galaxy A73 5G in India. On top of that, the phone runs on Android 12 and has One UI 4.1 on top. An Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ screen is on it. It has a brightness of 800 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate, so it can be seen clearly even in the dark. The screen also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC is inside the Galaxy A73 5G. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM. The built-in RAM can be expanded up to 16GB with built-in storage.

Galaxy A73 5G has a quad-camera on the back of the phone. It has a 108-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 5-megapixel depth and macro sensors. It also has two 5-megapixel depth and macro sensors. When you take selfies, Samsung has put a 32-megapixel sensor on the front of the phone. Samsung’s Galaxy A73 5G has up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 1TB).

If the phone is made to meet the IP67 standard, it has stereo speakers that can play Dolby Atmos music. Samsung’s Galaxy A73 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 25W.

