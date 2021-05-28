Samsung 870 QVO 1TB SSD gets a nice reduction

Right now it is French Days and this promotion period ends June 1st. Today, with the Samsung 870 QVO, we are offering you an SSD with a capacity of 1 TB at an affordable price.

Samsung 870 QVO: a very powerful SSD

No more need to introduce Samsung’s QVO range, but for those who don’t know, it’s a memory that performs very well for its price. The 870 QVO is one of them and also benefits from a nice price reduction during this promotional period.

In terms of performance, it offers sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530 MB / s. That is not all, it also uses TurboWrite technology, which accelerates the write speeds here thanks to an adaptable and very responsive cache memory.

This is not the only argument, as it is also very robust, Samsung states a write security of up to 2880 TBW thanks to a complex ECC algorithm developed by the brand.

The Samsung 870 QVO SSD fits perfectly in a PC or laptop thanks to its 7 mm thickness.

While it’s generally around 109 euros, it has just dropped to 89.99 euros and when you have the card it will come back at 79.99 euros.

3 good reasons to crack

Performance Strength and robustness Attractive price

