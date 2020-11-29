Same Day Delivery Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Same Day Delivery Market 2020-2030: With the rise in number of internet users across the globe and advancements in automation, the user expects online platforms to upgrade their delivery standards as well. Consumers receive their packages within a day after purchasing from the retailer. The order gets shipped on the same day and gets delivered to the customer within 24 hours. Thus, growth in demand for early deliveries of products across the globe has provided tremendous boost to the same-day delivery market, and it is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value (USD) Segments covered Outlook and Service Type Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa Companies covered DHL Group, USA Couriers, FedEx, Express Courier, Parcel force Amazon, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Jingdong, eBay Inc., B2W Companhia Digital, Rakuten, Inc., Zalando, and Groupon

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, e-commerce is facing new challenges in consumer behavior and big supply chain issues, which are estimated to take a very long time to get sorted.

The e-commerce business needs to adapt to new techniques to tackle challenges such as social distancing and non-contact order deliveries.

This period of isolation and uncertainty is changing the shopping behavior of customers overnight as customers are switching from bulk-buying to online shopping, wherein people are changing what they are buying, when, and how.

This can even be a new opportunity for the e-commerce industry. With proper strategy, the industry can retain new customers for a longer period as most of the people are not willing to go out for shopping.

Many governments across the globe mandate that e-commerce companies only fulfill orders of essential goods, such as groceries, which is expected to affect the market profitability.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

The market is mainly driven by increase in demand for e-commerce and growth in prevalence for the utilization of smartphones across the world. However, lack of proper knowledge to manage websites, high cost of labor, and errors related to delivery of shipments are the challenges for the market. Furthermore, increase in awareness of the Internet of Things is estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

The same-day delivery market trends are as follows:

Increase in demand for e-commerce

Availability of all products on the internet with real-time ratings, reviews, and best prices has forced customers to shift to online channels for their basic to advanced level needs, thereby tremendously boosting the e-commerce market across the globe. With increase in demand, the competition has become more vital and consumers expect their products to be delivered as soon as possible. Therefore, with this advancement, the same-day delivery market is expected to gain great advantages over the forecast period.

Growth in prevalence for the utilization of smartphones across the globe

The utilization of smartphones has increased in the past decade due to several reasons such as cheap internet, 4G introduction, adapting to new technology, and introduction of smartphones. Increase in use of phones has led many companies to gain market share with the vast number of consumers available. E-commerce has a considerable position in the market, owing to increase in use of phones and introduction of easy accessible mobile applications in the market. This is further expected to boost the same-day delivery market over the forecast period.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Outlook B2B

B2C

C2C Service Type International

Domestic

