Salvador Sobral will accompany a jazz orchestra in the Gulbenkian Auditorium

During the show, you can hear several outstanding songs of the musical style.

This Sunday, July 25th, you can celebrate the 10th anniversary of GeraJazz, the jazz orchestra of the Orquestra Geração, in the Grand Auditorium of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. The show that marks the date will feature performances by Salvador Sobral, Mário Laginha, Ricardo Toscano and Mário Delgado joining the orchestra.

The main goal of this event is to “expand the musical spectrum, to open up other musical paths”, reveals the organization in a statement.

You can hear some of the most emblematic themes in this genre-spanning musical style, such as “Stolen Moments” by Oliver Nelson, “Easy To Love” by Cole Porter and “Moanin” by Bobby Timmons.

The orchestra’s repertoire also includes several other themes: “Chicken” by Alfred Ellis; “All of Me” by Gerald Marks and Seymour Simons; “Ay Amor” by Ignacio Jacinto Villa Fernández; “Polka Dots And Moonbeams” by Jimmy Van Hausen and Johnny Burke; After You’ve Gone by Turner Layton and Henry Creamer; “You Are My Sunshine” by Jimmie Davis and finally “Let The Good Times Roll” by Sam Theard and Fleecie More.

The jazz orchestra consists of 26 elements and is directed by Eduardo Lála. The entrance fee is € 3 and tickets can be purchased at the Fundação Calouste Gulbenkian cash desk.

The event is scheduled to start on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.