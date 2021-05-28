Salvador Sobral released his new album this Friday

“Bpm”: Now you can listen to the new original album by Salvador Sobral

The CD was recorded in France earlier this year. It is the first project composed entirely by the singer.

Salvador Sobral won the Eurovision in 2017.

Salvador Sobral released his latest album “bpm” this Friday, May 28th, which was recorded in southwest France earlier this year. With the release of singles and behind-the-scenes videos, the record had been anticipated for several months.

This is the first project from the singer who wrote all of his songs. Regarding this new challenge, Salvador says: “Since the beginning of my career when I was little, I’ve felt more comfortable singing other people’s songs. It’s true that on previous records I dared to compose a song or two, but I can’t say I explored my vein as a composer, it was just a capillary vase. The purpose of this new disc is to expose my entire aortic artery. “

“Bpm” was made possible thanks to the help of Leo Aldrey, whom Sobral calls his main partner not only in music but also in life: “Leo can always understand perfectly what I mean by music and how I want it. making the best of my abilities and even making me discover some new ones. When choosing a producer for this record, there was absolutely no doubt that he would be, not least because he has known the songs from their earliest development. “

Salvador Sobral’s new album includes 14 songs: nine in Portuguese, two in Spanish, two in English and a prelude. He also has a collaboration with Margarida Campelo. The CD presentation concerts will take place on June 25th in the Centro Cultural de Belém in Lisbon and on July 9th in the Teatro Sá da Bandeira in Porto. Tickets are already available at the usual places.