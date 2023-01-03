Salt Bae loses super fan after brushing him off in viral video

[Source]

A viral TikTok video captures the second Salt Bae misplaced an enormous fan.

Within the video, Masala Bae (@masala_bhai) may be seen assembly Nusret Gökçe, also referred to as Salt Bae, who rose to web fame after his seasoning showmanship went viral.

“I actually attempt to be similar to you,” he tells Gökçe. “I’ve realized the whole lot from you. I make my very own movies similar to you since you are my inspiration. You helped me make my very own enterprise.”

After Masala eagerly expresses his admiration for the well-known chef and thanks him, Gökçe merely responds with a thumbs up and “take pleasure in.”

Masala wrote within the video’s captions that he was “shrugged off” as a result of he was “not well-known sufficient for [Salt Bae].”

Within the description, Masala wrote: “He harm me 😭 not my hero anymore.”

Uploaded on Dec. 27, the video has since reached over 14.6 million views and 937,000 likes as of this writing.

Empathizing with the younger creator, TikTok customers critiqued the viral seasoning sensation.

“Salt Bae solely cares about [m]oney and supplies,” one consumer wrote.

“They are saying, by no means meet your heroes. You’ll remorse it,” one other consumer commented.

Others made enjoyable of Masala for naming Salt Bae as an inspiration.

“How will you take Salt Bae as a hero?😂😂😂,” a consumer requested.

“Man mentioned salt bae his inspiration 💀💀💀💀🤣🤣🤣,” a unique consumer commented.

Nonetheless, in response, Masala defined, “[Salt Bae] actually began from the underside, labored his blood sweat and tears off to get to the place he’s. However getting wealthy and well-known too quick obtained to his head.”

In a follow-up video, Masala revealed his identify change from Masala Bae to Masala Bhai, exhibiting his departure from his previous inspiration.

Masala’s encounter with Salt Bae provides to the rising controversy surrounding the Turkish web star.

Final month, Gökçe acquired unfavourable press for his antics on the World Cup closing, the place he was seen tugging on Lionel Messi for a photograph and grabbing the distinguished trophy from soccer gamers.

Because of this, Gökçe was preemptively banned from the U.S. Open Cup Finals.

In recent times, Gökçe’s luxurious steakhouse in London, Nusr-Et Steakhouse, was ranked as one of many metropolis’s worst eating places on TripAdvisor. The London restaurant, which gives a gold leaf-covered steak costing 850 kilos, is considered one of ​​10 positioned in among the most costly cities all through the world.

