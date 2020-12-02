Salon Products Market Revenue Is To Reach A Value Of CAGR Forecast Till 2027 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Salon Products Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The increasing beauty consciousness, appearance and aesthetics concern, benefits to the skin, mental well being, investment in innovation, new product development, rising demand of the salon products for dressing up in ceremonies and events, inclination towards skin and hair enhancement, development of variants in hair treatment products, alluring skin products, tanning, and de-tanning products, men beard and hair treatment products, makeup products, the surge in-salon chains, increase in disposable income, urbanization, discount and special offers, use of social media and celebrity endorsements are the key drivers which lead the growth of the global salon products market.

However, highly-priced salon services, traditional practices, emerging beauty devices, direct-to-consumer sales, quality of services, demand for organic products and increased competition hinder the market growth.

The key brands of cosmetic and personal care products are inclined toward launching their specialized salon chains and developing a wide salon product line. The surge of customer interest in grooming and enhancing the visual appearance has created new trends in the salon product market.

The use of social media, celebrity endorsements, and social media marketing have presented a new pathway for the growth of the salon products market.

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:

• L’Oreal

• Henkel Corporation

• Revlon Inc.

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Unilever Corporation

• Estee Lauder Companies

• Toni & Guy

• Kao Corporation

• Shiseido Company

• Avon Products Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

○ The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge impact on the salon products market as the beauty parlors and salons were initially shut down due to the widespread of coronavirus.

○The government regulations and restrictions for lockdown scenarios have affected the sales and revenue of the salon industry which in turn has impacted the growth of the salon products market.

○The travel restrictions, export, and import bans have led to supply chain disruption of the global salon products market.

○The post-COVID scenario is anticipated to cause a loss in revenue of the salon products market due to the government regulation of social distancing and changing customer behavior to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

