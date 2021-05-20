Salma Hayek reveals that she almost died of Covid-19

The 54-year-old actress was isolated in a room in her home for seven weeks and was given oxygen.

In an interview with Variety magazine, Salma Hayek revealed that she had an almost fatal battle against Covid-19 and even thought she would not survive. The 54-year-old actress said she had recovered over the past year and was only now enjoying sharing her experience.

Her health reached a point where she needed oxygen – she was also isolated in a room in her home for seven weeks. “My doctor asked me to go to the hospital because I was so sick. I said: no thanks. I’d rather die at home. “

The actress eventually recovered and even returned to work, despite saying she still doesn’t have the same level of energy. In November, he shared a video montage on Instagram of the multitude of Covid-19 tests he had to take while recording his projects.