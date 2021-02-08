Sales Tax Software Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2027

By using, Sales Tax Software Market research report, organizations can gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report puts forth real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report comprises of the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. The winning Sales Tax Software Market report also covers five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Sales Tax Software Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increasing complications in regulations and compliances resulting in major enterprises preferring automation of tax filling is expected to drive the growth of the market

Concerns regarding security of confidential data of an enterprise with the deployment of these services over the cloud is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market

In March 2019, Cognizant announced that they had acquired Meritsoft thereby expanding its software capabilities for financial services especially taxation, cash flow, fees and commissions. The growing presence of regulations and compliances regarding the financial transactions has led to major financial institutions adopting automation of operations. The combined capabilities will ensure further advancements and innovations in services.

Sales Tax Software Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sales tax software market are APEX Analytix; Avalara Inc.; CCH INCORPORATED.; Intuit Inc.; LegalRaasta.com; LumaTax, Inc.; Ryan, LLC; Sage Intacct, Inc.; Sales Tax DataLINK; Sovos Compliance, LLC; Thomson Reuters; Vertex, Inc.; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Xero Limited; The Federal Tax Authority, LLC d/b/a TaxCloud; Wolters Kluwer; CFS Tax Software Inc.; Service Objects, Inc.; TaxJar; Chetu Inc. and HRB Digital LLC among others.

Sales Tax Software Market Analysis:

Global sales tax software market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 9.29 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing usage of IoT based services amid increasing availability of services based on AI and machine learning.

Competitive Landscape:

Global sales tax software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sales tax software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Sales Tax Software Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Sales Tax Software Market Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Sales Tax Software Market Industry Insights

Segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Sales Tax Software Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Sales Tax Software Market Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

