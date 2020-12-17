Sales Tax Software Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026

A new comprehensive research Study is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Sales Tax Software Market Outlook”. This report serves the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, exploring niche growth opportunities, product specification, application modelling, and new geographical markets. This Sales Tax Software Market report brings about the list of the top competitors and presents the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work painstakingly to structure such a great market research report for the businesses seeking a potential growth. The latest results reflect strong growth worldwide sales growth and revenue outlook.

Global sales tax software market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 9.29 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing usage of IoT based services amid increasing availability of services based on AI and machine learning.

Market Dynamics Analysis-: Drivers, Restraint & Key Developments

Increasing complications in regulations and compliances resulting in major enterprises preferring automation of tax filling is expected to drive the growth of the market

Concerns regarding security of confidential data of an enterprise with the deployment of these services over the cloud is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market

In March 2019, Cognizant announced that they had acquired Meritsoft thereby expanding its software capabilities for financial services especially taxation, cash flow, fees and commissions. The growing presence of regulations and compliances regarding the financial transactions has led to major financial institutions adopting automation of operations. The combined capabilities will ensure further advancements and innovations in services.

Key Sales Tax Software Market players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the Sales Tax Software Market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sales tax software market are APEX Analytix; Avalara Inc.; CCH INCORPORATED.; Intuit Inc.; LegalRaasta.com; LumaTax, Inc.; Ryan, LLC; Sage Intacct, Inc.; Sales Tax DataLINK; Sovos Compliance, LLC; Thomson Reuters; Vertex, Inc.; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Xero Limited; The Federal Tax Authority, LLC d/b/a TaxCloud; Wolters Kluwer; CFS Tax Software Inc.; Service Objects, Inc.; TaxJar; Chetu Inc. and HRB Digital LLC among others.

Segmentation Analysis-:

The total Sales Tax Software Market is further divided by company, by country, by manufacturer and by application/type for the competitive landscape examination.

Product Segmentation- Global Sales Tax Software Market By Solution (Consumer Use Tax Management, Automatic Tax Filings, Exemption Certificate Management, Others), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, SaaS), Platform Type (Web, Mobile), Industrial Vertical (BFSI, Transportation, Retail, Telecommunication & IT, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Food Services, Energy & Utilities, Others), Application (Small Business, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise), End-Users (Individuals, Commercial Enterprises), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global sales tax software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sales tax software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Set of Chapter covered in this report-:

Part 01: Sales Tax Software Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Sales Tax Software Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Sales Tax Software Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Sales Tax Software Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Sales Tax Software Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Sales Tax Software Market by Countries

Part 08: South America Sales Tax Software Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Sales Tax Software Market by Countries

…….so on

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Sales Tax Software Market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Sales Tax Software Market size analysis for the review period as Mentioned.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price; Sales Tax Software Market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Sales Tax Software Market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Sales Tax Software Market report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

