Sales Tax Software Market Competitive Outlook | Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Xero Limited; The Federal Tax Authority, LLC d/b/a TaxCloud; Wolters Kluwer;

Global sales tax software market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 9.29 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Sales tax software is a technological service provided by several financial and IT organizations which essentially help individuals & enterprises in filing for taxes pertaining to their business sales. This software is directly connected with the authorities of a particular region thereby recording all of the regulations and compliances that a commercial enterprise or an individual needs to follow, providing easier tax filing and workflow.

Global Sales Tax Software Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Sales Tax Software Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Sales Tax Software. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Sales Tax Software market are Thomson Reuters; Vertex, Inc.; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Xero Limited; The Federal Tax Authority, LLC d/b/a TaxCloud; Wolters Kluwer; CFS Tax Software Inc.; Service Objects, Inc.; TaxJar; Chetu Inc. and HRB Digital LLC among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global sales tax software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sales tax software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major players operating global Sales Tax Software market are APEX Analytix; Avalara Inc.; CCH INCORPORATED.; Intuit Inc.; LegalRaasta.com; LumaTax, Inc.; Ryan, LLC; Sage Intacct, Inc.; Sales Tax DataLINK; Sovos Compliance, LLC;

Segmentation: Sales Tax Software Market

By Solution

Consumer Use Tax Management

Automatic Tax Fillings

Exemption Certificate Management

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Software as a Service (SaaS)

By Platform Type

Web

Mobile Android iOS



By Industrial Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Transportation

Retail

Telecommunication & Information Technology (IT)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food Services

Energy & Utilities

Others Education

Application Small Business Midsize Enterprise Large Enterprise



By End-Users

Individuals

Commercial Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Market Drivers:

Increasing complications in regulations and compliances resulting in major enterprises preferring automation of tax filling is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant penetration of internet and cloud computing resulting in greater adoption of these services is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of quantities of transactions and the amounts pertaining to these transactions results in complicated process of tax filing, requiring a simplified tax filing service

Market Restraints:

Absence of quality infrastructure required for efficient operations of these services is expected to restraint the growth of the market

Requirement of knowledgeable professionals to provide efficient workflow of services and maintaining the operational cycle is expected to act as a restraint to the growth

Concerns regarding security of confidential data of an enterprise with the deployment of these services over the cloud is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Cognizant announced that they had acquired Meritsoft thereby expanding its software capabilities for financial services especially taxation, cash flow, fees and commissions. The growing presence of regulations and compliances regarding the financial transactions has led to major financial institutions adopting automation of operations. The combined capabilities will ensure further advancements and innovations in services.

In November 2018, Xero Limited announced that they had acquired Instafile, providing technology for consumers for filing their taxes. Instafile’s tax filing service will be directly connected with the authorities of the U.K. helping meet the regulations and compliances presented by them.

Impact of Covid-19 in Sales Tax Software Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Sales Tax Software market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

