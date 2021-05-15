Sales Revenue of Training Management Software Market to Receive a Fillip Owing to Burgeoning Demand During the Forecast Period

Training Management Software Market: Introduction

Increasing demand for continuous training and development programs is fuelling the growth of the global training management software market. Training management software provide support to the entire training management system of an organization. Training management software track the complete training process, starting from deciding the budget of training to attendance management and feedback management. Training management software provide a single interface to develop and manage the training process in an organized way. Training management software enable management to track schedules and relevant employees’ profile for training. Training management software manage authorities, identification, responsibilities, training course, schedule and certifications required for each employee. The major reason responsible for increasing adoption of training management software is that they facilitate an efficient training process. They further enhance employee skills and increase business productivity. With increasing government regulations and standards and FDA regulated environment, it has become necessary to train employees to understand the companies operating procedures and business standards. The employees need continuous training on regulatory compliances and this is fuelling the global training management software market.

Training management software centralize the training data, streamline the training schedule and evaluation, drive efficient training tracking, provide complete visibility of training performance, reduce training cost and ensure that regulatory compliances, such as OHSAS 18001, ISO 9001, 19011 and others, are being met. Key benefits of using training management software are they reduce training cost, improve company productivity by offering trainings and certifications to employees and minimize the risk of regulatory fines by maintaining training records and conducting training on regular intervals. Training management software are witnessing huge adoption in industries, such as hospitals, power plants, chemical laboratories, hazardous materials haulers, fire and police departments, colleges and universities, environmental engineering firms and others. Vendors are implementing various tools and features which use training management software. Several developments in training management software, with reference to technology, are proliferating the growth of the training management software market. That apart, recent developments and innovations are expected to drive the global training management software market during the forecast period.

Training Management Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing trend of automated workflow is fuelling the global training management software market. Continuous need for training and complying with business productivity objectives are the two factors driving the global training management software market. Continuous improvements in cloud technology along with features, such as demand for streamlined processes, centralized data and time efficient processes will drive the global training management software market. Other factors, such as increasing ICT spending, continuous improvements in cloud technology and increasing number of work-from home options are expected to also have a positive impact on the growth of global training management software market.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of the global training management software market is low interest from the employee side. However, it is expected that the vendors will overcome above mentioned restraints during the forecast period in the global training management software market by providing innovative and interactive modes of training options.

Training Management Software Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on the type of deployment:

The training management software market is segmented based on the type of deployment into on-premise and SaaS.

Segmentation based on the industry:

The training management software market is segmented based on industry into Manufacturing Industry, Healthcare Industry, Financial Industry, Internet & Telecom Industry and others.

Segmentation based on the size of enterprises:

The training management software market is segmented based on the size of enterprises into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Training Management Software Market: Key Developments

In October 2017, Germania Airlines entered into a partnership with CISEFA to provide training management software. With this partnership, CISFEA provided SaaS based training management software to Germania Airlines.

Training Management Software Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the training management software are Cisefa, MasterControl Inc, Insyspay Interneer Inc, EcoLogic Systems, Training Orchestra, Sparta Systems Inc, EtQ LLC, Intelex Technologies, JSM Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Advanced, Administrate Limited and others.

Training Management Software Market: Regional Overview

North America and Western Europe are expected to hold major market share in the global training management software market. The U.S. is witnessing huge adoption of training management software due to the high adoption rate and the availability of advanced IT infrastructure. SEA and Other APAC countries are expected to witness high Y-o-Y during the forecast period due to continuous developments taking place in emerging countries, such as India and China.

