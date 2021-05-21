Sales Revenue of Potassium Metabisulfite Market to Soar in the Near Future Owing to Growing Consumer Adoption

Potassium metabisulfite is a white crystalline powder possessing a sharp odor of sulfur dioxide. Potassium metabisulfite is commonly called as potassium pyrosulfite and used as an antioxidant, preserving agent and a chemical sterilant. The disulfite property makes it suitable for acting as a substitute for sodium metabisulfite. The breakdown of potassium metabisulfite gives potassium sulfite and sulfur dioxide due to its monoclinic crystal structure. However, potassium metabisulfite is associated with some demerits such as difficulty in breathing along with reddening and irritation of skin upon constant exposure. Proper alkaline conditions are maintained while using potassium bisulfite, especially with acids to avoid the release of toxic gases.

Growing Demand for Food and Beverage Additives for Food Processing is Driving the Market Demand

Potassium metabisulfite is widely used in the food and beverage industry particularly in winemaking. The reaction of potassium metabisulfite to form sulfur dioxide during the process of winemaking helps in the protection of original taste and color of the wine. Potassium metabisulfite has also been used during stabilization of beverages to prevent the growth of microorganisms. It is also used for the preservation of pickles. Apart from the food and beverage industry potassium metabisulfite is also used in textiles, water filtration, and photographic chemicals industry. Potassium metabisulfite is used in the textile industry for cotton printing and dying. It is also used for neutralizing the effects of chloramine added in the tap water as a disinfectant. The bleaching properties of potassium metabisulfite make it a useful bleaching agent especially for the production of coconut cream.

It is also used as an alternative to sodium sulfite for precipitation of gold from the solution of aqua regia. Though potassium metabisulfite has wide applications in many industries but is predominantly used in the beer and wine industry. R&D department of leading manufacturers are working to overcome the harmful effects of potassium metabisulfite for making it completely safe for consumption.

Potassium Metabisulfite Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers of potassium metabisulfite include Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Limited, BASF SE, Imperial Chemical Incorporation, Murphy and Son Ltd., Laffort, Triveni Chemicals, Interchem Pvt. Ltd, Jay Dinesh Chemicals, Shakti Chemicals, Ultramarines India and, Avantor Performance Chemicals.

